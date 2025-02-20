Order slowdown, peak margin concerns weigh on ABB's growth outlook

ABB India reported strong operating profit, with better execution and operating leverage. However, gross margin may have peaked and order inflow has weakened. This has led to analysts cutting growth estimates although many have positive recommendations. The stock may also be vulnerable to valuation downgrades.

ABB India’s Q4CY24 revenue came in at Rs 3,365 crore and grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y. Gross margin expanded 190 basis points Y-o-Y to 40.5 per cent. This led to operating profit growth of 58 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 660 crore. Operating profit margin expanded 440 basis points Y-o-Y to 19.5 per cent. Net profit grew 54 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 530 crore, aided by a lower tax rate of 24.6 per cent.

Order inflows for Q4CY24 stood at Rs 2,700 crore, down 14 per cent Y-o-Y, partly due to a high base of last year. Overall order inflows for CY24 were up 6 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 13,100 crore. The cash balance stood at Rs 5,390 crore at the end of Q4CY24. Net working capital increase was mainly due to inventory (backlog delivery). For CY24, ABB India reported revenue growth of 17 per cent, operating profit growth of 55 per cent and net profit growth of 50 per cent Y-o-Y. Order inflow growth for CY24 stood at 6 per cent Y-o-Y. It was impacted by weak government orders and low private capex.

ABB India may be relatively better placed than peers, as it has over a 50 per cent exposure to high- and moderate-growth segments, and it has the ability to gain more on exports as it is preferred by group companies for exports. Management expects moderate or high-growth trends in capex until a broad-based capex revival happens. Motion and process automation segment inflows declined, while electrification and robotics inflows remained strong. ABB India expects to benefit from segments like renewable and power T&D, data centres, transportation and F&B within the electrification space. Headwinds are visible in industries, such as metals, oil and gas, and cement. In process automation, ABB India expects strong growth across automotive, EV, electronics and warehousing.

ABB India expects net profit margin to be broadly around 12-15 per cent going forward. But operating profit margins are expected to reduce from the current 18.9 per cent in CY24. The electrification segment witnessed 33 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth in Q4CY24, aided by seamless execution of data centre orders from EPC customers, and exports from the distribution solution division. Order inflow for the segment was flat Y-o-Y but down Q-o-Q. Motion segment ordering was weak, while robotics saw strong execution and increased order inflows by 161 per cent Y-o-Y. Ordering in the motion segment was down 30 per cent Y-o-Y on the high base of last year.