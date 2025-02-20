Bharat Forge share up 3% as arm inks deal to supply artillery cannons to US

Bharat Forge share price: Bharat Forger share price rose as much as 2.65 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,103.95 per share on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The uptick came after Kalyani Strategic Systems, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge, and AM General, USA, signed a letter of intent (LOI) for the supply of made-in-India advanced artillery cannons to the United States.

Bharat Forge, via a statement said, “Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd, India, and AM General, USA, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) at IDEX 2025 for the supply of made in India advanced artillery cannons to the United States. This marks the first-ever supply of cannons from an Indian defence manufacturer to the United States, a testament to the strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between our two nations.”

“Supply of made in India critical defence systems to the United States is pathbreaking! We at KSSL are proud to be the first Indian company to supply cannons to the US. It is a testament to our capabilities and a major advancement in our mission to be a world leading Artillery Solutions provider. This agreement underscores the trust and confidence that global defence leaders,such as AM General, place in our capabilities. It also reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, battle-proven solutions to meet modern warfare requirements,” said Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Forge.

Earlier, the company entered an agreement with AM General to co-develop a wide range of next-generation artillery solutions, including mounted, towed, and ultra-light gun systems in both 105mm and 155mm calibers.

John Chadbourne, executive vice president, AM General said, “This Letter of Intent with KSSL represents an important step in expanding our strategic partnership. Given KSSL’s proven artillery capabilities and our shared commitment to technological innovation, we see tremendous potential in bringing advanced artillery solutions to the US defence forces. AM General and Mandus are looking forward to exploring this collaboration with Kalyani Group to ultimately deliver Advance Mobile Artillery Capabilities.”

About Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge Limited is a leading global manufacturing company that engages in producing advanced components and solutions for diverse industries such as automotive, aerospace, railways, marine, and energy.

With a focus on research, development, and innovation, Bharat Forge consistently delivers cutting-edge engineered products to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Its Pune facility, renowned as the world's largest single-location forging plant, exemplifies the company's manufacturing excellence.

The company boasts a strong global presence, supplying major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the US, Europe, Japan, China, and India. Its strategic partnerships with multinational corporations like ArvinMeritor, Carpenter Technology, Iochpe-Maxion, and Alstom enhance its capabilities. As part of its growth strategy, BFL is expanding its footprint in defence, aerospace, and e-mobility, positioning itself as a key player in these high-potential sectors.

The market capitalisation of Bharat Forge is Rs 51,370.62 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 100 category.

At 10:10 AM, Bharat Forge share was trading 0.08 per cent lower at Rs 1,074.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.34 per cent lower at 75,677.45 levels.