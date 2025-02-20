JBM Auto share price: JBM Auto share price was in demand on Thursday, February 20, 2025, as the scrip rallied as much as 4.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 675 apiece.

The uptick in share price came after the company said that JBM Ecolife Mobility Private Limited, a subsidiary of JBM Auto Limited, has been awarded the Tender for end-to-end execution of 1,021 electric buses and development of allied electric and civil Infrastructure on Gross Cost Contracting [GCC] under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme (Tender-II).

In an exchange filing, JBM Auto said, “We hereby inform that JBM Ecolife Mobility Private Limited, a subsidiary of JBM Auto Limited, has been awarded the Tender for end-to-end execution of 1,021 [One thousand twenty one] Electric Buses and development of allied electric and civil Infrastructure on Gross Cost Contracting [GCC] under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme (Tender-II). The project will be supported by a Payment Security Mechanism (PSM), ensuring timely payments to electric bus operators and enhancing financial sustainability for industry stakeholders.”

The order is worth approximately Rs 5,500 crore.

These e-buses will be deployed in around 19 cities across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana.

Moreover, these e-buses will clock over 32 billion passengers e-kms and will save over 1 billion CO2 emissions over 12 years of deployment.

With this order, the company’s order book now stands at over 11,000 electric buses in various stages of execution, a major driver towards the achievement of the company’s Net Zero 2040 goal.

About JBM Auto

JBM Group is an electric bus manufacturer. With a diverse portfolio spanning automotive, engineering & design services, renewable energy, railways, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sectors, the Group operates across 40 manufacturing plants and 4 engineering & design centres situated in 18 locations globally.

The Group's auto component division serves notable clients such as Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Fiat, Ford, General Motors Corporation, Honda, Hero, JCB, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Nissan, TATA, Toyota, TVS, Volvo-Eicher, Volkswagen, and many others.

The market capitalisation of JBM Auto is Rs 14,806.91 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE500 category.