Orient Cables shares make strong debut, yield over 65% listing gains

The stock debuted on the NSE at ₹450, a premium of ₹178 or 65.44 per cent over the issue price. On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹448.10 per share, a premium of ₹176.10 or 64.74 per cent. The company's market valuation stood at ₹5,099.36 crore on the BSE, according to exchange data.

Ravi Singh, chief research officer from Master Capital Services, said that Orient Cables made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market today. The key factors to track now will be whether the company can sustain its revenue growth, improve profitability and execute its expansion plans while maintaining healthy working capital and cash flows, he said.

"Long-term investors may continue to track the company’s networking cable and passive networking equipment business, supported by rising demand for digital connectivity and infrastructure. Rather than focusing only on today’s listing performance, investors may monitor quarterly revenue growth, order execution, EBITDA margins, capacity utilisation and operating cash flow."

The price band for the IPO was fixed at ₹258-272 per share, and the issue was subscribed 92.27 times. The ₹552 crore IPO attracted bids for 1,38,18,98,705 shares against 1,49,76,743 shares on offer, as per the NSE data.

Orient Cables India IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹320 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to ₹232 crore.