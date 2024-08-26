Orient Technologies IPO allotment; Check status, GMP & likely listing price

Orient Technologies IPO allotment status: The allotment of shares for The allotment of shares for Orient Technologies IPO is set to be finalised today, August 7, 2024. The three-day subscription window to bid for the Orient Technologies IPO closed on August 23, 2024.

Available at a price band of Rs 195-206 per share, with a minimum lot size of 72 shares, the offering received an overwhelming response, being oversubscribed by a staggering 154.84 times. Orient Technologies IPO comprised a fresh issue of 5,825,243 shares, and an offer for sale of 46,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 apiece. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Orient Technologies IPO final subscription details

The public issue received the highest interest from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed 310.03 times the shares reserved for them. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) followed with a subscription rate of 188.76 times. The retail investor portion was subscribed 68.93 times.

Orient Technologies IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official website of BSE, NSE or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, one can follow these direct links to check the allotment status:

More From This Section

- Check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

- Check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/

Grey market premium (GMP), listing price prediction

In the grey market, Orient Technologies shares are currently trading at a premium of approximately Rs 82 over the upper end of the IPO price band, indicating strong investor confidence ahead of its listing.

Orient Technologies shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Based on the grey market trends, the company’s shares are expected to debut on the bourses at around Rs 288, representing a 40 per cent gain over the issue price.

Company Background: Orient Technologies