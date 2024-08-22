Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Orient Tech IPO fully booked on Day 1; GMP up 34% today; should you bid?

Orient Tech IPO fully booked on Day 1; GMP up 34% today; should you bid?

Investors can bid for a minimum of 72 shares and in multiples thereof. Accordingly, the minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the Orient Technologies IPO is Rs 14,832

ipo market listing share market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Orient Technologies IPO Day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of Orient Technologies, which opened for public subscription yesterday, has received a positive response from investors, getting oversubscribed by 6.64 times at the end of the first day of subscription on August 21, 2024. The three-day subscription window to bid for the Orient Technologies IPO closes tomorrow, Friday, August 23, 2024. 

Investors can bid for a minimum of 72 shares and in multiples thereof. Accordingly, the minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the Orient Technologies IPO is Rs 14,832.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Orient Technologies IPO subscription status
The Orient Technologies IPO, available at a price band of Rs 195-206 per share and a lot size of 72 shares, received the highest bid from Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), with the highest subscription at 10.49  times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 6.17 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 0.02 times subscription.

Orient Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP)
Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Orient Technologies continue to command a strong grey market premium (GMP) on the second day of subscription. According to several websites that track grey market activities, shares of Orient Technologies were trading at a premium of around Rs 70 or 34 per cent at the upper end of the issue price, indicating positive market sentiment for the public issue.

At the upper end, the company seeks to raise Rs 214.76 crore by offering a fresh issue of 5,825,243 shares worth nearly Rs 120 crore and an offer for sale of 4,600,000 shares with a face value of Rs 10 apiece. The allotment for Orient Technologies IPO shares is scheduled for Monday, August 26, 2024. Orient Technologies shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

More From This Section

Colgate

Colgate stock on a 9-week winning run, up 28%; Can it shine more?

equity markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty, broader markets hold steady; Realty, health, pharma drag

Stock Market Investment

Paras Defence hits upper limit on bagging licence to make defence products

stock market trading

IREDA stock price zooms 9% on August 22; up 26% in last 3 months

Trent

This Tata Group stock has doubled investor wealth thus far in 2024


Should You Bid for the Orient Technologies IPO?

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, remains optimistic about the public issue of Orient Technologies. According to Nyati, the company's comprehensive IT solutions portfolio and consistent financial growth underscore its strong market position. However, reliance on key clients, technology partnerships, and government tenders, coupled with intense competition, presents potential challenges.

"The IPO is valued at a P/E multiple of 17.45x, which appears reasonable. After considering all factors, we recommend a subscribe rating for this IPO, but investors should adopt a cautious approach," said Nyati.


Meanwhile, analysts at Mastertrust have recommended that investors subscribe for the medium to long term. READ MORE

 

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Interarch Building Products IPO ends today: GMP zooms 40%; Should you bid?

IPO

Orient Technologies IPO opens today: GMP jumps 15%; should you subscribe?

IPO

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 2: See subscription details, GMP & more

Sarswati Saree IPO listing

Saraswati Saree Depot shares hit upper circuit post solid debut on NSE, BSE

sarswti saree depot ipo listing

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO: GMP hints listing gains; check likely price

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO listing time IPO REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon