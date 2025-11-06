Orkla India IPO listing: Shares of Orkla India, parent company of packaged foods manufacturer MTR Foods, made a positive debut on Dalal Street. The company's shares listed at ₹750.1 per share on the NSE, reflecting a premium of around 2.75 per cent over the issue price of ₹730. Post-listing, the stock touched a low of ₹715, down nearly 5 per cent from the listing price.

On the BSE, the Orkla India stock opened at ₹751.5, a premium of 3 per cent.

Orkla India: Should you buy, sell or hold? Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, says that investors who received allotments may consider booking partial profits after the decent debut, while holding the remaining allocation for the medium to long term, as the company benefits from increasing consumer preference toward branded packaged foods. "A stop-loss may be placed at ₹650," Nyati added. The listing price of Orkla India was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Orkla India were trading at ₹796, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹66 or 9 per cent against the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

According to Nyati, the IPO received strong subscription from investors, reflecting confidence in the consumer-staples story and the company’s established market leadership. The company's financials show steady revenue growth and improving profitability, supported by operational efficiencies, brand strength, and expanding distribution through modern retail, e-commerce, and HoReCa channels. Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president for research at Mehta Equities, suggests alloted investors to hold the stock from a long-term perspective, while being mindful of inherent market risks. For non-allotted investors, Mehta Equities suggests a ‘Wait and Watch’ approach to evaluate any post-listing correction as a potential entry opportunity. Orkla India IPO subscription rate ALSO READ | Here's how to check Lesnkart IPO Allotment status, latest GMP today As per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Orkla India IPO received a robust response from investors, with overall subscriptions reaching 48.7 times . Investors placed bids for 779.66 million equity shares against the 15.99 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 117.63 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 54.42 times, while the retail investors’ portion received 7.05 times more bids than the shares on offer.