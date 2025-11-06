MSCI Nov rejig: Fortis Healthcare, Paytm among 4 entrants in Standard Index

Meanwhile, Container Corp and Tata Elxsi are the two stocks to be excluded from the Global Standard Index , MSCI said in a statement, adding that the changes will be made effective December 01 this year.

The addition of the stocks in the key index comes amid a recovery in the benchmark Nifty 50 index, amid improving foreign flows. On the bourse, Fortis Healthcare and GE Vernova have rallied 41 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the Nifty50. One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has risen 24 per cent, while Siemens Energy has risen 14 per cent since its listing earlier this year.

According to reports, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research estimates that Fortis and the three other additions to the Standard Index could attract inflows ranging from $252 million to $436 million, while the two exclusions may witness outflows of up to $162 million. India's weight in the MSCI Standard Indexes will rise from 15.5 per cent to 15.6 per cent, with the total number of represented companies increasing from 161 to 163, Nuvama said. Coming to the MSCI India Domestic Index, six stocks were included in the November review, while three were excluded. Fortis Healthcare, FSN Ecommerce Ventures , GE Vernova, Indian Bank , One 97 Communications and Siemens Energy India were included in the index. Stocks that saw deletions are: Container Corp and Tata Elxsi.

In the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index, seven companies were included, while 33 stocks saw deletion from the index. Astral, Blue Jet Healthcare, Container Corp, Honeywell Automation, Leela Palaces, Tata Elxsi and Thermax were the companies to be included in the small-cap index. Globally, MSCI’s November 2025 review includes 69 additions and 64 deletions to the MSCI ACWI Index. Meanwhile, more Chinese stocks were added to MSCI’s Global Standard Indexes than deleted, the first time since February 2024, according to Bloomberg. The shift comes after the MSCI China Index has risen more than 30 per cent so far this year, the report said.