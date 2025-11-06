Home / Markets / News / MSCI Nov rejig: Fortis Healthcare, Paytm among 4 entrants in Standard Index

MSCI Nov rejig: Fortis Healthcare, Paytm among 4 entrants in Standard Index

Fortis Healthcare and GE Vernova have rallied 41 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the Nifty50

MCSI November rejig impact
Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 8:57 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The global index aggregator MSCI announced changes to its key indices, with four stocks, including Fortis Healthcare, GE Vernova, One 97 Communications, and Siemens Energy, making the cutoff into the Global Standard Index.
 
Meanwhile, Container Corp and Tata Elxsi are the two stocks to be excluded from the Global Standard Index, MSCI said in a statement, adding that the changes will be made effective December 01 this year. 
 
The addition of the stocks in the key index comes amid a recovery in the benchmark Nifty 50 index, amid improving foreign flows. On the bourse, Fortis Healthcare and GE Vernova have rallied 41 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the Nifty50. One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has risen 24 per cent, while Siemens Energy has risen 14 per cent since its listing earlier this year. 
 
According to reports, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research estimates that Fortis and the three other additions to the Standard Index could attract inflows ranging from $252 million to $436 million, while the two exclusions may witness outflows of up to $162 million. India's weight in the MSCI Standard Indexes will rise from 15.5 per cent to 15.6 per cent, with the total number of represented companies increasing from 161 to 163, Nuvama said. 
 
Coming to the MSCI India Domestic Index, six stocks were included in the November review, while three were excluded. Fortis Healthcare, FSN Ecommerce Ventures, GE Vernova, Indian Bank, One 97 Communications and Siemens Energy India were included in the index. Stocks that saw deletions are: Container Corp and Tata Elxsi.  
 
In the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index, seven companies were included, while 33 stocks saw deletion from the index. Astral, Blue Jet Healthcare, Container Corp, Honeywell Automation, Leela Palaces, Tata Elxsi and Thermax were the companies to be included in the small-cap index. 
 
Globally, MSCI’s November 2025 review includes 69 additions and 64 deletions to the MSCI ACWI Index. Meanwhile, more Chinese stocks were added to MSCI’s Global Standard Indexes than deleted, the first time since February 2024, according to Bloomberg. The shift comes after the MSCI China Index has risen more than 30 per cent so far this year, the report said. 
 
In the August 2025 review, Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Hitachi Energy and Waaree Energies were added to the Global Standard Index. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dividend stocks: BPCL, NTPC, CAMS, 14 others to remain in spotlight today

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 6: Paytm, IndiGo, Delhivery, Grasim Industries

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets in green; LIC, Ola Electric Q2 results today

Tata Motors demerger impact: Changes in F&O lot size, OI, Strikes explained

Analyst's picks: BPCL, ICICI Lombard among top three stocks to buy today

Topics :Market LensMarkets Sensex NiftyMarketsNifty50S&P BSE SensexFortis HealhcareOne 97 CommunicationsSiemens IndiaMSCI indices

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story