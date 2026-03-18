Over 100 stock brokers settle Sebi case on misleading algo returns claims

111 stock brokers, including leading names such as Zerodha, Angel One, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services, have settled a matter with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for associating with algo platforms that mentioned guaranteed returns or consistent profit in their algo strategies.

The association of the stock brokers with platforms making such claims was allegedly found to be in violation of market regulations. Sebi had initiated adjudication proceedings against 122 stock brokers who were observed to have integrated their APIs with such algo platforms.

The stock brokers who have availed the scheme have paid ₹1 lakh each for the settlement.