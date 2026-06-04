Thursday, June 04, 2026 | 07:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,190

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,360 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 7:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,190. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,210 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,58,170 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,360.
  
 

Also Read

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

jewellery, Gold

Jewellery stocks: Thangamayil, Sky Gold rally up to 8%, register new highs

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,030; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Crude Oil, oil imports, Oil tankers

US-Iran talks, oil and Fed signals key drivers for gold this week: Analysts

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,190, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,990 in Chennai.
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,340. 
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900.  
 
US gold prices gained on Thursday, supported by lower crude oil prices and a weaker dollar, as investors assessed renewed expectations for a resolution to the US-Israeli war on Iran. 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,450.16 per ounce, as of 0051 GMT. US gold futures for August delivery gained 0.2 per cent to $4,477.
The dollar eased, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies. 
Spot silver rose 0.8 per cent to $73.26 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $1,863.25, and palladium added 0.5 per cent to $1,307.67.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

More From This Section

crude oil, oil sector

Oil price cllimbs 2% as West Asia hostilities flare, Iran-US talks stall

Crude oil outlook

Crude oil outlook: Brent seen in $90 - $115 range as supply strains persist

crude oil, oil

Oil prices rise over 1% as new West Asia hostilities flare, talks stall

crude oil, oil

Oil prices steady as uncertainty over US-Iran talks keeps markets on edge

silver, silver prices

MCX launches 'Silver 100' futures to open silver market to small investors

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Ashok Leyland ShareStocks to Watch TodayIFCI Share PriceIndia US Trade DealGold and Silver Rate TodaySpaceX IPOJumped Deposit ScamMicrosoft Scout AI AssistantFuel Export NewsCrude Oil Outlook