Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,190.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,210 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,58,170 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,360.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,190, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,990 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,340.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900.

US gold prices gained on Thursday, supported by lower crude oil prices and a weaker dollar, as investors assessed renewed expectations for a resolution to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,450.16 per ounce, as of 0051 GMT. US gold futures for August delivery gained 0.2 per cent to $4,477.

The dollar eased, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies.

Spot silver rose 0.8 per cent to $73.26 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $1,863.25, and palladium added 0.5 per cent to $1,307.67.

(with inputs from Reuters)