Paytm gains 3% after announcing shift to direct transaction processing

The northward movement in the Paytm share price came after the company announced that it is shifting to direct transaction processing

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:11 PM IST
Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, advanced 3.32 percent to hit their intraday high of ₹790.45 per share on the BSE on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The northward movement in the Paytm share price came after the company announced that it is shifting to direct transaction processing.
 
According to media reports, Paytm has informed its merchants via email that "Effective from April 1, 2025, onwards, Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) will be facilitating transactions that are routed directly to PPSL and will no longer facilitate transactions routed via Juspay." The fintech giant has asked businesses to migrate before the deadline to avoid any inconvenience in payment services.
 
One97 Communications is an Indian financial technology company and the parent company of the digital payment services provider platform, Paytm. The company offers a digital payments platform for use cases such as money transfers, online and in-store merchant payments, and bill payments. The fintech company's services also include commerce and cloud services, such as ticketing and advertising technology-led financial services, including loans, insurance, and wealth management offered through financial partners.
 
One97 Communications boasts a market capitalisation of ₹49,368.40 crore on the BSE, as of March 25, 2025.
 
Historically, Paytm shares have yielded decent returns for its investors. The company's share price has spiked nearly 13 per cent in the last six months and 94 per cent in the last one year.
 
Paytm shares, however, have dropped nearly 21 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has dropped nearly 0.22 per cent this year.

The fintech giant's shares reached their 52-week high of ₹1,063 per share on the BSE on December 17, 2024, and fell to their 52-week low of ₹310 apiece on May 9, 2024.
 
Paytm shares continue to trend higher on the bourses on Tuesday. At around 2:53 PM on Tuesday, Paytm shares were quoted at ₹773 apiece, up 1.04 per cent from their previous close of ₹765.05 on the BSE. A combined total of nearly 7.87 million equity shares of the fintech company, estimated to be valued at around ₹23.93 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
At the same time, the benchmark domestic indices were trading flat. The 30-share Sensex was down by merely 11 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 77,972 levels, and the Nifty50 was at 23,667 levels, up 9 points, or 0.04 per cent.
 
First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

