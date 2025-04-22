Here is why Paytm shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, April 22

Paytm share price today: Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, advanced 2.77 per cent to hit their intraday high of ₹902.45 per share on the BSE on Monday, April 21, 2025. The northward movement in the Paytm Money introduces reduced interest rates and revised brokerage Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, advanced 2.77 per cent to hit their intraday high of ₹902.45 per share on the BSE on Monday, April 21, 2025. The northward movement in the Paytm share price came following the news that Paytm Money, a wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications, has introduced reduced interest rates and revised brokerage for Pay Later to drive affordability and accessibility for investors.

Paytm Money has said that the newly introduced slab-based interest rates, starting at 9.75 per cent per annum (p.a.), down from the current flat 14.99 per cent p.a., are based on funding book size. The platform has also introduced a revised brokerage of 0.1 per cent per trade that balances affordability and platform sustainability. "Retail investors can now access Pay Later (MTF) at an industry-leading rate of 9.75 per cent p.a., making it easier to start trading affordably," the company said in a release. "Additionally, high-value traders with a funding book size above ₹25 lakh will also benefit from the same 9.75 per cent p.a. interest rate. Investors with a book size between ₹1 lakh and ₹25 lakh, it said, will have a 14.99 per cent p.a. interest rate."

The revised interest rates will be applicable starting April 18, 2025, while the updated brokerage of 0.1 per cent per trade will be applicable from May 18, 2025. About One97 Communications (Paytm)

One97 Communications is an Indian financial technology company and the parent company of the digital payment services provider platform, Paytm. The company offers a digital payments platform for use cases such as money transfers, online and in-store merchant payments, and bill payments. The fintech company's services also include commerce and cloud services, such as ticketing and advertising, and technology-led financial services, including loans, insurance, and wealth management offered through financial partners. One97 Communications boasts a market capitalisation of ₹56,876.68 crore on the BSE, as of April 21, 2025. The fintech giant is a constituent of the BSE 500 index. Paytm share price history

Historically, Paytm shares have yielded decent returns for its investors. The company's share price has gained nearly 30 per cent in the last six months and a whopping 130 per cent in the last one year. The fintech giant's shares, however, have dropped nearly 10 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has advanced nearly 2 per cent this year.

Paytm shares reached their 52-week high of ₹1,063 per share on the BSE on December 17, 2024, and fell to their 52-week low of ₹310 apiece on May 9, 2024.

Paytm shares continue to trend higher on the bourses on Monday. At around 10:20 AM, Paytm shares were quoted at ₹891.00 apiece, up 1.47 per cent from their previous close of ₹878.05 on the BSE. A combined total of nearly 2 million equity shares of the fintech company, estimated to be valued at around ₹173 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE. Sensex, Nifty today

The benchmark domestic indices too were trading in the positive territory on Tuesday. At the time of writing the news, the 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 274 points or 0.35 per cent at 79,682, and the Nifty50 was at 24,196 levels, up 70 points, or 0.29 per cent.