Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat open for India; Asia-Pacific markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 22, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely headed for a flat start, amid weakness in the global markets, including Wall Street overnight, after US President Donald Trump tore into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to lower interest rates. Trump said Powell's refusal to do so immediately would slow the economy, after Powell flagged growth and inflation concerns in the US economy last week following Trump's tariff announcements.

Overnight, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dragged 2.48 per cent to close at 38,170.41, the S&P 500 shed 2.36 per cent to end at 5,158.20, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.55 per cent to settle at 15,870.90. Futures tied to the Dow Jones, however, were ahead by 0.33 per cent, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained about 0.4 per cent.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were muted. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was lower by 0.2 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi dragged by 0.22 per cent. Australia’s ASX 200 was down 0.54 per cent.

In that backdrop, at 7:44 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 24,152, around 17 points higher than Nifty futures' last close. Apart from that, investors are likely to keep an eye on fourth quarter results from a number of companies, including HCLT Tech, Delta Corp, and Cyient DLM, among others, reporting their results today.

"The Nifty has finally broken past the key hurdle at 23,800 decisively, after two months of broad consolidation, indicating a potential move towards 24,250 initially, and then gradually higher towards 24,600. We reiterate our positive outlook on the index and suggest continuing with a "buy on dips" strategy, while acknowledging the possibility of an intermediate pause or consolidation following the recent vertical rally. Traders should align their positions accordingly and avoid adopting a contrarian stance," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - research at Religare Broking Ltd.