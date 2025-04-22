Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat open for India; Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat open for India; Asia-Pacific markets mixed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely headed for a flat start on Tuesday, amid weakness in the global markets

Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought Indian equities worth Rs 1,970.17 crore on April 21, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 246.59 crore on Monday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 8:14 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 22, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely headed for a flat start, amid weakness in the global markets, including Wall Street overnight, after US President Donald Trump tore into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to lower interest rates. Trump said Powell's refusal to do so immediately would slow the economy, after Powell flagged growth and inflation concerns in the US economy last week following Trump's tariff announcements. 
  Overnight, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dragged 2.48 per cent to close at 38,170.41, the S&P 500 shed 2.36 per cent to end at 5,158.20, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.55 per cent to settle at 15,870.90. Futures tied to the Dow Jones, however, were ahead by 0.33 per cent, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained about 0.4 per cent.
  Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were muted. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was lower by 0.2 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi dragged by 0.22 per cent. Australia’s ASX 200 was down 0.54 per cent.
  In that backdrop, at 7:44 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 24,152, around 17 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.  Apart from that, investors are likely to keep an eye on fourth quarter results from a number of companies, including HCLT Tech, Delta Corp, and Cyient DLM, among others, reporting their results today.
  "The Nifty has finally broken past the key hurdle at 23,800 decisively, after two months of broad consolidation, indicating a potential move towards 24,250 initially, and then gradually higher towards 24,600. We reiterate our positive outlook on the index and suggest continuing with a “buy on dips” strategy, while acknowledging the possibility of an intermediate pause or consolidation following the recent vertical rally. Traders should align their positions accordingly and avoid adopting a contrarian stance," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - research at Religare Broking Ltd.
   Separately, brokerage firm Nomura has revised its Nifty target for March 2026 to 24,970, up from its earlier target of 23,784 for December 2025. It expects the Nifty to trade at 19.5 times its estimated earnings of Rs 1,280 for FY27, compared with an earlier multiple of 18.5 times. READ MORE
 

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nomura raises Nifty target to 24,970 by Mar 2026 as index climbs to 24,000

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nomura has raised its Nifty target to 24,970 for March 2026, up from its previous estimate of 23,784 for December 2025.
 
The brokerage anticipates the Nifty will trade at 19.5 times its projected earnings of ₹1,280 for FY27, compared to its earlier valuation multiple of 18.5 times. READ MORE
 

8:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee gains for 5th straight day, ends at 85.14 against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee extended its gains for the fifth consecutive session on Monday, opening 27 paise stronger at 85.04 against the US dollar. However, it lost some momentum later in the day as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened in the foreign exchange market through dollar purchases to bolster its reserves, according to dealers.
 
By the end of trading, the domestic currency settled at 85.14 per dollar, compared to its previous close of 85.38. READ MORE
 

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sharp uptick: Sensex, Nifty score biggest 5-session win in over 4 years

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks surged on Monday, marking their most significant five-day rally in four years. Investor sentiment was lifted by strong buying in heavyweight stocks, a softer dollar, and declining crude oil prices. Optimism over progress in trade negotiations with the U.S. and expanded reciprocal tariff exemptions further fueled the rally.
 
The Sensex climbed 855 points, or 1.1 per cent, to settle at 79,409, while the Nifty 50 advanced 274 points, or 1.2 per cent, to close at 24,126—crossing the 24,000 mark for the first time since early January. Over the past five sessions, the Sensex and Nifty have gained 7.5 per cent and 7.7 per cent, respectively, marking their best stretch since February 5, 2021. READ MORE

8:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt imposes 12% safeguard duty on some steel products for 200 days

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Monday, the Ministry of Finance imposed a 12 per cent provisional safeguard duty on select steel products to shield the domestic industry from the impact of a recent surge in imports.
 
The duty, effective immediately, will remain in place for 200 days unless modified, revoked, or superseded earlier, according to the ministry's notification.
 
Additionally, the finance ministry has exempted developing countries from the safeguard duties, except for China and Vietnam. READ MORE
 

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Modi, Vance welcome 'significant progress' in India-US trade deal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India and the United States have welcomed “significant progress” in ongoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), the government said following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American Vice President J D Vance in New Delhi on Monday.
 
Visiting India amid a globally unfolding trade war, Vance held detailed discussions with Modi, reviewing and positively assessing the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. READ MORE

7:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, April 22: Mahindra Logistics, steel stocks, Vedanta, HUL

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Steel stocks are set to be in the spotlight on Tuesday following the government's decision to impose a 12 per cent provisional safeguard duty on select steel products to support the domestic industry. The duty, effective immediately, will remain in place for 200 days. Additionally, the finance ministry has exempted developing countries from these safeguard duties, with the exception of China and Vietnam. READ MORE
 

7:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty signals consolidation: Today's top trading strategy explained

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Recommended strategy: Nifty Short Strangle

Nifty extended its positive momentum on Monday, closing above the 24,100 mark with a strong gain of 1.15 per cent; however, short-term technical indicators have entered overbought territory, suggesting markets may consolidate. READ MORE
 

7:42 AM

Market guide, April 22: HCL Tech Q4, US trade deal among top factors today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to open slightly higher today, despite lingering weakness in Wall Street and mixed trading activity across Asian markets. Throughout the session, market sentiment could be shaped by stock-specific movements, driven by March 2025 quarter earnings (Q4FY25 results), foreign investor activity, rupee fluctuations, and surging gold prices.
 
As of 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures had gained 32 points, reaching 24,167. READ MORE
 

7:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Pacific markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region are muted on Tuesday, tracking the sell-off on Wall Street.
 
Japan’s Nikkei 225 as well as the Topix were flat, and South Korea’s Kospi was ahead by 0.16 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq was higher by 0.16 per cent.

Australia’s ASX 200 was down by 0.23 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.22 per cent. Mainland China’s CSI 300 had shed 0.18 per cent.

7:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock lose ground

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street indices closed lower overnight, after US President Donald Trump attacked Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dragged 2.48 per cent to close at 38,170.41, the S&P 500 shed 2.36 per cent to end at 5,158.20, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.55 per cent to settle at 15,870.90. 
 
Futures tied to the Dow Jones, however, were higher by 0.33 per cent, and the S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures gained about 0.4 per cent, each.

7:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News