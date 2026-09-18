Paytm vs Pine Labs vs One MobiKwik: Analyst decodes fintech stock charts

Sudeep Shah reckons that the Paytm stock is in an uptrend and continues to trade above its key moving averages, with positive cues from the key momentum oscillators."Within the ADX indicator, the DI+ is comfortably placed above DI−, indicating strong bullish control. The rising ADX on the weekly chart further confirms strengthening bullish trend strength," the analyst explains.Shah believes that the stock is likely to extend its up move as long as it holds above the 20-day exponential moving average (DEMA) support around the ₹1,695-1,690 zone.Current Market Price: ₹189.55

One MobiKwik Systems

Pine Labs recently witnessed a strong pullback of around 40 per cent from the low of ₹135 hit on May 27, 2026, highlights the analyst.Amid the current dip, Shah expects the 20-week EMA zone of ₹170–165 to likely act as a strong support zone amid favourable signals from key momentum indicators on the weekly time-frame."The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in a rising mode on the weekly scale, indicating healthy bullish momentum. Rising green Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) histogram bars on the weekly chart further reinforce the bullish bias," explains Shah.Current Market Price: ₹204Shah highlights that the MobiKwik stock has been consolidating within the broad ₹244–151 range since the beginning of the calendar year.|The Average Directional Index (ADX) remained flat, reflecting a sideways bias, while the RSI was choppy during this period, indicating a lack of sustained directional momentum," explains the analyst.Going forward, a decisive breakout on either side of the range is likely to provide the next directional cue for the stock, says Shah.