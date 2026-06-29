Persistent faces growth, execution worries with Nagarro acquisition

The deal should be earnings-accretive and cash-accretive from the first year (excluding transaction costs). This will be an all-cash transaction. Persistent has already bought a 21 per cent stake from the largest shareholder, Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH, and has secured commitments for tendering from the management team representing 13-14 per cent. It will make an open offer to other shareholders at €81 a share (a 140 per cent premium to the June 25 price and a 94 per cent premium to the three-month volume-weighted average price), implying an equity value of €1 billion and an enterprise value of €1.2 billion.