Near-term concerns weigh on Astral's demerger despite long-term positives

The management also expects transparency in segment reporting to improve, as both businesses will operate as separate entities. In addition to efficient capital deployment, ICICI Securities, too, believes that the demerger will likely result in greater disclosures from both businesses, thus enabling investors to value each business better. The brokerage has retained a buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,738.

JP Morgan, however, said the paints and adhesives segment might suffer on account of the demerger. While Astral's announced demerger frees up the mature plumbing segment to be more aggressive on capital allocation, margins, and channel incentives, it could negatively impact the growth prospects of the still relatively sub-scale paints and adhesives segment. While the plumbing segment has a 14-15 per cent profit-before-tax (PBT) margin, 18 net working capital (NWC) days, and return on equity (RoE) of 24 per cent, the chemicals segment has a 4-5 per cent PBT margin, 39 NWC days, and an RoE of 5 per cent in FY26. The capex and advertising and promotion spending of the chemicals entity were being supported by the plumbing business.