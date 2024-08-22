Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / PGIM India MF launches multicap fund; Axis MF floats consumption fund

PGIM India MF launches multicap fund; Axis MF floats consumption fund

Axis Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of a consumption fund which will invest in firms across sectors like FMCG, consu­mer discr­etionary, retailing, auto, and realty

Mutual Funds
Image: Shutterstock
BS ReporterPTI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PGIM India MF launches multicap fund
PGIM India Mutual Fund on Thursday launched its multicap fund, which will invest across larg­ecap, midcap,and smallcap stocks with a mini­mum allocation of 25 per cent in each of three market capitalisation segments. “The scheme also has a provision to take exposure in debt (up to 25 per cent) and up to 20 per cent in foreign securities,” the fund house said. BS reporter

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Axis Mutual Fund floats consumption fund
Axis Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of a consumption fund which will invest in firms across sectors like FMCG, consu­mer discr­etionary, retailing, auto, and realty. “The fund would provi­de investors with anexposure to industries poised to benefit from ongoing structural and cultural sh­i­fts in consumer beha­viour,” the fund house said.  BS reporter

Premier Energies’ Rs 2,830 cr IPO to open on Aug 27
Solar cell and module manufacturer Premier Energies on Thursday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 427-450 a share for its Rs 2,830 crore initial public offering (IPO). The initial share sale will open on August 27 and conclude on August 29 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on August 26, the firm said. PTI

More From This Section

Sensex likely to surpass 117,000 by FY30-end on rapid growth: Analysis

Fashion retailer Trent shares jumps over 3% ahead of Nifty rejig

Premium

Look beyond surrender value rules as growth healthy for life insurers

Did Zomato pull a 'Blinkit' with Paytm's ticketing biz buy? Analysts weigh

NSE tightens SME listing norms amid concerns over company quality


Dish TV fined by BSE, NSE for lacking board strength 
Direct-to-home operator Dish TV has been fined Rs 12.74 lakh by BSE and NSE for lack of quorum on its board, according to a regulatory filing by the company. Earlier also, Dish TV had received notices from the bourses on February 22, 2024, and August 21, 2023. PTI
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Axis Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale pick stake in Jyoti CNC

Election volatility over? Axis MF recommends top investment picks for you

Nearly 72% women now take investment decisions independently, says study

Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis Nifty 500 Index Fund: Check details

Timken India promoter pares 6.6% stake for Rs 1,956 cr through open market

Topics :Axis Mutual Fundstock market trading

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story