PGIM India MF launches multicap fund; Axis MF floats consumption fund
Axis Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of a consumption fund which will invest in firms across sectors like FMCG, consumer discretionary, retailing, auto, and realtyBS ReporterPTI
PGIM India MF launches multicap fund
PGIM India Mutual Fund on Thursday launched its multicap fund, which will invest across largecap, midcap,and smallcap stocks with a minimum allocation of 25 per cent in each of three market capitalisation segments. “The scheme also has a provision to take exposure in debt (up to 25 per cent) and up to 20 per cent in foreign securities,” the fund house said. BS reporter
Axis Mutual Fund floats consumption fund
Axis Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of a consumption fund which will invest in firms across sectors like FMCG, consumer discretionary, retailing, auto, and realty. “The fund would provide investors with anexposure to industries poised to benefit from ongoing structural and cultural shifts in consumer behaviour,” the fund house said. BS reporter
Premier Energies’ Rs 2,830 cr IPO to open on Aug 27
Solar cell and module manufacturer Premier Energies on Thursday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 427-450 a share for its Rs 2,830 crore initial public offering (IPO). The initial share sale will open on August 27 and conclude on August 29 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on August 26, the firm said. PTI
Dish TV fined by BSE, NSE for lacking board strength
Direct-to-home operator Dish TV has been fined Rs 12.74 lakh by BSE and NSE for lack of quorum on its board, according to a regulatory filing by the company. Earlier also, Dish TV had received notices from the bourses on February 22, 2024, and August 21, 2023. PTI