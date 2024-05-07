Home / Markets / News / Pharma major Lupin slides 5% as Q4 earnings miss street expectations

Pharma major Lupin slides 5% as Q4 earnings miss street expectations

Mumbai-based Lupin posted a 52 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 359.43 crore for the January-March quarter of FY24

Lupin
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 11:49 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of pharmaceutical company Lupin slipped 5.2 per cent at Rs 1,591 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals. This came after the pharma major reported its quarterly earnings on Monday that missed street expectations. 

Mumbai-based Lupin posted a 52 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 359.43 crore for the January-March quarter of FY24. This compares to a profit of Rs 235.96 crore in the same period last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 4,895.11 crore, marking a 13 percent increase from the year-ago quarter's revenue of Rs 4,330.3 crore.

However, according to analysts tracked by Business Standard, profits of Lupin were expected in the range of Rs 494 crore to Rs 570 crore, while its revenues were expected between Rs 5,068 crore and Rs 5,146 crore. 

The company’s US sales also missed estimates slightly, as it reported Q4FY2024 sales at $ 209 million compared to Kotak Institutional Equities' estimate of $213 million. 

The company filed 1 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) in the quarter, received 12 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, and launched 6 products in the quarter in the US, the firm said in a press statement. 
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to Rs 1,026.1 crore, showing a notable increase of 66 percent from Rs 615 crore. The EBITDA margin also expanded to 21 per cent from 14.2 percent in the year-ago period.

At 11:38 AM, the shares of the company were trading 5.28 per cent lower at Rs 1,591 per share. In comparison, the S&P BSE index fell 0.69 per cent at 73,384 levels. A combined 1,00,716 shares of the company changed hands on the BSE. Lupin is presently trading at a price to earnings multiple of 35.19 times.

Also Read

Q4 Results Preview: Lupin may see strong topline, bottomline growth

Lupin rises over 3% after US FDA approves Mirabegron tablets

Lupin's net profit jumps nearly four-fold on strong US growth, stock up

Bull Spread strategy for Lupin Jan expiry amid long build-up in futures

Q4FY24: Lupin, Godrej Consumer among 54 firms to report results on May 6

HPCL, BPCL gain up to 4% on bonus issue plan; IOCL down 2%

Hero MotoCorp Q4 Preview: Company may report up to 27% growth in profit

CG Power zooms 6%, hits 52-week high on decent rise in Q4 revenues

FMCG shares in demand; Marico, Godrej, Dabur, HUL rally up to 10%

These 5 stocks have slipped over 10% in a month, but there's room for more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksLupinQ4 ResultsPharmaceutical

First Published: May 07 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story