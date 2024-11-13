PNC Infratech share price: Shares of construction engineering company, PNC Infratech, dropped as much as 6.95 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 297 per share on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

The fall in PNC Infratech share price came after the company reported a weak set of numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).

The construction engineering company’s profit tanked 43.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 83.5 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 148 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).

PNC Infratech’s revenue dropped over 25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,427 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 1,911.4 crore in the September quarter of FY24.

At the operational front, PNC Infratech’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 356.4 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 399.8 crore in Q2FY24.

Ebitda margin, meanwhile, expanded 410 basis points (bps) to 25 per cent in Q2FY25, from 20.9 per cent in Q2FY24.

PNC Infratech specialises in infrastructure development, construction, operation, and management. The firm undertakes a diverse range of projects, including highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, power transmission lines, water supply systems, and industrial area development.

Established in 1999, as PNC Construction Company Private Limited, the company transitioned to a limited entity in 2001 and was rebranded as PNC Infratech Limited in 2007.

PNC Infratech offers comprehensive infrastructure implementation solutions, providing services that encompass design, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations and maintenance (O&M).

PNC Infratech’s market capitalisation is Rs 7,824.44 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

The 52-week high of PNC Infratech share is Rs 574.50 while its 52-week low is Rs 297.

At 9:57 AM, PNC Infratech shares were trading 4.59 per cent lower at Rs 304.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.30 per cent lower at 78,437.77 levels.