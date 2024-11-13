Stocks to watch, November 13: Eicher Motors, Nykaa, BSE, RIL, IndiGo, MTNL

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, November 13, 2024: Indian shares are expected to open lower amid weak global cues. GIFT Nifty futures at the last count were trading 73 points lower at 23,887.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex closed at 78,675.18, down 820.97 points or 1.03 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 settled at 23,883.45, down 257.85 points or 1.07 per cent.

Meanwhile, the below listed stocks are in focus for today's (November 13) session:

Q2 results: Eicher Motors, Alkem Laboratories, Apollo Tyres, Vodafone Idea, Astrazeneca Pharma, Brigade Enterprises, Nitrite, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Exicom Tele-Systems, Godrej Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Happiest Minds Technologies, HEG, Kalyan Jewellers India, NBCC India, PI Industries, Shilpa Medicare, Sun TV Network, Thermax, Tolins Tyres, and others will release quarterly earnings today.

Hyundai Motor India: In the second quarter of FY25, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,260 crore, reflecting a drop of 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 18,660 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Nykaa: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa reported a consolidated net profit (attributed to the owners) for the second quarter of Rs 10.04 crore as compared to Rs 5.85 crore a year ago, up 72 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit was 4 per cent higher.

Zydus Lifesciences: Ahmedabad-based company reported a 13.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 911.2 crore, up from Rs 800.7 crore a year ago. The company’s revenue from operations increased to Rs 5,237 crore in Q2 FY25, a 20 per cent Y-o-Y rise from Rs 4,368 crore a year ago.

Sula Vineyards: The company reported a 37 per cent fall in net profit for Q2FY25 at Rs 14 crore as compared to Rs 23 crore a year ago. Revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 141.21 crore as compared to Rs 142.83 crore a year ago.

BSE: The company reported a net profit of Rs 346.75 crore as compared to Rs 120.5 crore a year ago, up 188 per cent. Revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 746 crore as compared to Rs 315 crore, up 137 per cent.

Britannia: The company in the analysts con call said that it remained focused on its strategy of driving market share while sustaining profits. Varun Berry, vice-chairman and managing director, Britannia also told analysts there will be some impact on the volume, but it's a short-term thing.

Reliance Industries (RIL): Mukesh Ambani-promoted RIL on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to invest Rs 65,000 crore in setting up 500 compressed biogas (CBG) plants in Andhra Pradesh.

IndiGo: IterGlobe Aviation or IndiGo is working with the civil aviation ministry to explore the possibility of extending the wet lease of wide-body Boeing 777 planes from Turkish Airlines, as the existing lease period is ending this week.

Metropolis Healthcare: The company is planning to expand its reach to 1,000 towns from a current 700 in the next 18 months. The firm aims to strengthen its presence in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, supported by an investment of around Rs 65 crore over the next two years.

JSW Group stocks: JSW Group has partnered with US-based defence tech company Shield AI, Inc to manufacture unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and plans to invest $90 million in the domestic defense sector over the next two years.

MTNL: The company has defaulted on a total payment of Rs 5,726.29 crore, comprising a principal amount of Rs 5,492 crore raised from various banks and an interest of Rs 234.28 crore.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) is looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year infrastructure bonds as early as next week, as per reports.

Tata Chemicals: The company's subsidiary Tata Chemicals Europe (TCEL) is planning an investment of 60 million Euro (Rs 655 crore) to build a 1,80,000 tonnes per annum pharmaceutical grade sodium bicarbonate plant in Northwich in the UK.

Siemens: Peter Korete, member of the managing board, chief technology officer, and chief strategy officer, Siemens AG on Tuesday said that India will be among the top three or four markets for German engineering and technology conglomerate Siemens over the next three years, overtaking Germany and France.

Varun Beverages: The company announced development plans, including three large purchase bids aimed at strengthening its presence in Africa and improving production capacities in India. These purchases include a 100 per cent investment in SBC Beverages Tanzania Ltd (SBCT), a 100 per cent stake in SBC Beverages Ghana Ltd (SBCG), and the remaining 39.93 per cent stake in Lunarmech Technologies Pvt Ltd, a manufacturer of plastic closures for PET bottles used by Varun Beverages.