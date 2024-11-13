Dividend stocks: Oil India, Page Industries, 13 other to remain in focus

Dividend Stocks: Shares of Oil India, Container Corporation of India, RITES, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), KPI Green Energy, Page Industries, and 9 other companies will remain in focus today as they turn ex-date tomorrow, Thursday, November 14, 2024, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders. A dividend is a portion of a company's profit that is distributed to shareholders, usually paid quarterly or annually, and is expressed as a fixed amount per share.

According to data available on the BSE, Oil India, Container Corporation of India, and RITES have announced interim dividends of Rs 3, Rs 3.25, and Rs 1.75, respectively, for their shareholders.

On the other hand, Page Industries, IRCTC, and KPI Green Energy have announced dividends of Rs 250, Rs 4, and Rs 0.20, respectively.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend tomorrow: Company Ex-date Corporate Actions Record date Amara Raja Energy & Mobility 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5.30 14/11/24 Astral 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 15/11/24 Container Corporation Of India 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.25 15/11/24 Gretex Corporate Services 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30 15/11/24 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 10 15/11/24 Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 14/11/24 K.P. Energy 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20 14/11/24 KP Green Engineering 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20 14/11/24 KPI Green Energy 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20 14/11/24 Oil India 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 15/11/24 Page Industries 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 250 16/11/24 Power Grid Corporation Of India 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.50 14/11/24 QGO Finance 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.15 15/11/24 RITES 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.75 15/11/24 Aptus Value Housing Finance India 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 15/11/24 (Source: BSE)

The ex-date marks the day when a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement. To qualify for dividend benefits, investors must hold the stock before this date. Companies determine the list of dividend beneficiaries based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.