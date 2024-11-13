Dividend stocks: Oil India, Page Industries, 13 other to remain in focus

Dividend Stocks: Shares of Oil India, Container Corporation of India, RITES, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), KPI Green Energy, Page Industries, and 9 other companies will remain in focus today as they turn ex-date tomorrow, Thursday, November 14, 2024, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders. A dividend is a portion of a company's profit that is distributed to shareholders, usually paid quarterly or annually, and is expressed as a fixed amount per share.
According to data available on the BSE, Oil India, Container Corporation of India, and RITES have announced interim dividends of Rs 3, Rs 3.25, and Rs 1.75, respectively, for their shareholders.
On the other hand, Page Industries, IRCTC, and KPI Green Energy have announced dividends of Rs 250, Rs 4, and Rs 0.20, respectively.
Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend tomorrow:
(Source: BSE)
|Company
|Ex-date
|Corporate Actions
|Record date
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|14/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 5.30
|14/11/24
|Astral
|14/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|15/11/24
|Container Corporation Of India
|14/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.25
|15/11/24
|Gretex Corporate Services
|14/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30
|15/11/24
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|14/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 10
|15/11/24
|Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation
|14/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
|14/11/24
|K.P. Energy
|14/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20
|14/11/24
|KP Green Engineering
|14/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20
|14/11/24
|KPI Green Energy
|14/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20
|14/11/24
|Oil India
|14/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
|15/11/24
|Page Industries
|14/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 250
|16/11/24
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|14/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.50
|14/11/24
|QGO Finance
|14/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.15
|15/11/24
|RITES
|14/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.75
|15/11/24
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|14/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
|15/11/24
The ex-date marks the day when a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement. To qualify for dividend benefits, investors must hold the stock before this date. Companies determine the list of dividend beneficiaries based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.