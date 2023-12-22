Home / Markets / News / Polycab slips 5% amid reports of I-T raids at 50 office locations pan-India

Polycab slips 5% amid reports of I-T raids at 50 office locations pan-India

The residences and offices of the top management linked to the firm were also being raided, the report added

Polycab India
SI Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Shares of Polycab India slipped 5 per cent to Rs 5,365 on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, on the back of heavy volume, on report that the Income Tax (I-T) teams are conducting searches at over 50 locations of the company across India.

The BSE said the Exchange has sought clarification from Polycab India with reference to news. The reply is awaited.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to reports, the investigation wing of the Income Tax Department conducted searches at nearly 50 locations linked to Polycab India in Mumbai on Friday. The residences and offices of the top management linked to the firm were also being raided, the report added.

At 12:51 PM, Polycab was trading 4 per cent lower at Rs 5,379, as compared to 0.42 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled today with a combined nearly 1.3 million equity shares of Polycab having changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

The stock had hit a record high of Rs 5,722.90 on December 14. Thus far in calendar year 2023, the market price of Polycab has more-than-doubled, zooming 109 per cent. It has zoomed nearly 11 times against its issue price of Rs 538 per share. The company had debuted on April 16, 2019.

Polycab manufactures and sells cables & wires (C&W), and fast moving electric goods (FMEG) products. It also executes limited engineering, procurement, and construction projects. It has 25 manufacturing facilities across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Daman.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

I-T officials search 50 offices, facilities of Polycab India; shares fall

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Polycab India enters top-100 most-valued firms' club; rallies 11% in 2 days

Upping long bond exposure beneficial for Indian investors, says Union AMC

Allcargo Logistics surges 10%, Gati slips 7% on biz restructuring plan

Tata Motors gains 3% on nod for DVR share conversion; soars 88% in 2023

LIC hits 19-mth high, up 7% on getting 1-time exemption to achieve 25% MPS

Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, LIC, Tata Motors, Zomato, Railtel, Allcargo

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksPolycab IndiaMarketsstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story