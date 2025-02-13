Polycab, Voltas, KEI, Lodha can slide up to 18% as charts flag this warning

Polycab India, Voltas, KEI Industries and Macrotech Developers (Lodha) stock charts have seen formation of a 'Death Cross' pattern on the daily scale today, Thursday, February 13, 2025.
The term 'Death Cross' is used when the shorter-term moving average i.e. the 50-day DMA (Daily Moving Average) of a particular stock or index slips below the longer-term 200-day DMA. Technically, the 'Death Cross' pattern implies a negative development for the stock or index, as now the shorter-term moving average has crossed below the longer-term moving average, and indicates a shift towards a downward trend, with resistance levels moving lower.
Given the bearish implication of the 'Death Cross' pattern, charts suggest that these 4 stocks could decline up to 17.7 per cent. per cent from present levels. Here are the key support and resistance levels to track going ahead. Polycab India
Current Price: Rs 5,683
Downside Risk: 17.7%
Support: Rs 5,382; Rs 5,240, Rs 5,150, Rs 5,000; Rs 4,820
Resistance: Rs 5,840; Rs 5,910; Rs 6,050
Polycab India stock has plunged 26 per cent since the start of the calendar year 2025, and has been making lower highs and lower lows on the daily scale. The stock recently tested support around its 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 5,382, and then bounced back. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
The overall bias for the stock is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades Rs 6,050 levels; with near resistance placed at Rs 5,840 and Rs 5,910 levels. On the downside, the stock can slide to Rs 4,680, as and when the stock breaks the 100-wMA gets violated. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around Rs 5,240, Rs 5,150, Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,820 levels. ALSO READ: Weak signals! Larsen & Toubro stock can crack another 16%; find out why Voltas
Current Price: Rs 1,285
Downside Risk: 16%
Support: Rs 1,200; Rs 1,180
Resistance: Rs 1,390; Rs 1,470
Voltas has tumbled over 36 per cent since the start of 2025, and trades below the key moving averages on the daily scale. Technical chart shows, presence of formidable support for Voltas stock in the range of Rs 1,180 - Rs 1,200. Break of the same can trigger a dip towards Rs 1,080 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Given the oversold nature, the stock may bounce back from present levels or trade sideways in the near-term. The upside for the stock, as of now, seems capped around Rs 1,470, with near resistance placed at Rs 1,390. ALSO READ: Need a serious fall in Indian markets before I start buying: Jim Rogers Macrotech Developers (Lodha)
Current Price: Rs 1,175
Downside Risk: 13.2%
Support: Rs 1,180; Rs 1,117
Resistance: Rs 1,252; Rs 1,393
Lodha stock is seen testing support around its 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average), which stands at Rs 1,180; below which the key support stands at Rs 1,117. Break and trade below the latter support, is likely to trigger a fall towards Rs 1,020 levels. On the upside, the 100-DMA at Rs 1,252 and the 200-DMA at Rs 1,293 are the key hurdles. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART KEI Industries
Current Price: Rs 3,470
Downside Risk: 9.2%
Support: Rs 3,350
Resistance: Rs 3,515; Rs 3,800
Apart from the 'Death Cross' pattern, KEI Industries has also given a downward breakout on the daily scale. Chart shows that the near-term bias is likely to remain bearish as long as the stock trades below Rs 3,515. The overall bias for the stock is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below Rs 3,800. On the downside, the stock seems headed towards its 100-WMA at Rs 3,150; with interim support placed at Rs 3,350. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART