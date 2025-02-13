Muthoot Finance shares gained 7 per cent in trade on BSE, registering an all time high at Rs 2,335 per share. The northward movement in the stock can be attributed to strong Q3 performance.

Around 11:39 AM, Muthoot Finance share price was up 6 per cent at Rs 2,312 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.64 per cent at 76,656.56. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 92,818.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 2,335 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 1,262.25 per share.

ALSO READ: Muthoot Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 1,392 crore On Wednesday, after market hours, Muthoot Finance reported a 22 per cent rise in net profit during the third quarter to Rs 1,392 crore, as compared to Rs 1,145 crore in Q3FY24.

The company's total revenue from operations rose 36 per cent to Rs 5,189 crore, compared to Rs 3,820 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company's consolidated loan assets under management grew 34 per cent to Rs 111,308 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 82,773 crore a year ago.

Besides, Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd (MHIL), subsidiary o Muthoot Finance, loan asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 2,720 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,783 crore in Q3 FY24, an increase of 52.5 per cent Y-o-Y.

"We are glad to report continued growth momentum on quarter-on-quarter basis with our Consolidated Loan Assets Under Management crossing another milestone of Rs 1,11,000 crore, while our Standalone Loan AUM surpassing Rs 97,000 crore. The contribution of subsidiaries stands at 14 per cent. Additionally, our Consolidated profit after tax for 9M FY25 increased by 19 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs. 3,908 crore," said George Jacob Muthoot, chairman, The Muthoot Group.

Muthoot Finance is a non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), primarily known for providing gold loans. With its extensive network of branches across the country, Muthoot Finance offers a variety of financial products, including gold loans, personal loans, and money transfer services.

In the past one year, Muthoot Finance shares have gained 58 per cent against Sensex's rise of 6.4 per cent.