Poonawalla Fincorp up 4% after board approves to raise ₹1,600 cr via NCDs

Poonawalla Fincorp shares rose 4 per cent in trade on Monday after its board approved raising ₹1,600 crore through non convertible debentures

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp shares gained 3.8 per cent in trade on Monday (June 23, 2025), logging an intraday high at ₹431.1 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company's board approved to raise ₹1,600 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
 
At 12:06 PM, Poonawalla Fincorp share price was trading 3.21 per cent higher at ₹428.65 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.77 per cent at 81,774.86. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹33,362.92 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹436.65 per share and 52-week low was at ₹267.25 per share.
 
"We hereby inform you that the finance committee, as authorised by the board of directors of the company had approved today issuance of secured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,00,000 each (NCDs) for an amount aggregating up to ₹16,00,00,00,000 (Rupees One Thousand Six Hundred Crore only) (“Issue” or “Issue Size”)," the filing read. 
 
Further, the company shall pay coupon on the NCDs at a rate of 2 per cent (two percent) over and above the applicable coupon rate for any delay in payment of interest/principal amount of the NCDs for the period until such event of default is cured to the satisfaction of the Debenture Trustee (acting on the instructions of the Debenture-holders).

What are NCDs?

NCDs are a type of debt instrument issued by companies to raise capital from investors. They are essentially a loan that the company takes from investors, where the company promises to repay the principal amount along with interest at a specified rate and maturity date.

About Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India, focusing on consumer and MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) financing. Headquartered in Pune, the company was formerly known as Magma Fincorp Limited and rebranded in 2021 following a strategic acquisition by the Cyrus Poonawalla Group.
 
Poonawalla Fincorp offers a diverse range of financial products such as personal/business/ professional loans, loans against property, pre-owned car loans, medical equipment and machinery loans, consumer durable loans, supply chain finance, and digital consumption loans. 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

