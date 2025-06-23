Poonawalla Fincorp up 4% after board approves to raise ₹1,600 cr via NCDs

Poonawalla Fincorp shares gained 3.8 per cent in trade on Monday (June 23, 2025), logging an intraday high at ₹431.1 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company's board approved to raise ₹1,600 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

At 12:06 PM, Poonawalla Fincorp share price was trading 3.21 per cent higher at ₹428.65 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.77 per cent at 81,774.86. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹33,362.92 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹436.65 per share and 52-week low was at ₹267.25 per share.

"We hereby inform you that the finance committee, as authorised by the board of directors of the company had approved today issuance of secured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,00,000 each (NCDs) for an amount aggregating up to ₹16,00,00,00,000 (Rupees One Thousand Six Hundred Crore only) (“Issue” or “Issue Size”)," the filing read. Further, the company shall pay coupon on the NCDs at a rate of 2 per cent (two percent) over and above the applicable coupon rate for any delay in payment of interest/principal amount of the NCDs for the period until such event of default is cured to the satisfaction of the Debenture Trustee (acting on the instructions of the Debenture-holders).