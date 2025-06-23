Influx Healthtech IPO booked 200x; check allotment, GMP, listing date

Influx Healthtech IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Influx Healthtech is expected to be finalised today, Monday, June 23, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Influx Healthtech, which closed for subscription on Friday, June 20, received a robust response from investors, with the offering being over subscribed by over 201 times.
Investors bid for 817.53 million equity shares, which was 201.4 times the public issue size of 4.05 million shares, through 220,338 applications.
After the allotment process is completed, investors can verify their IPO allotment status by visiting the official websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Maashitla Securities, the designated registrar for the Influx Healthtech IPO. Alternatively, they can use the direct links provided below to check their allotment status online:
Check Influx Healthtech IPO allotment status on NSE:
The Mumbai-based company aims to raise ₹58.57 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of 5 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.1 million equity shares at a price band of ₹91-96 per share. Shares of Influx Healthtech are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, June 25.
Rarever Financial Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to use the net fresh issue proceeds for the set up of the manufacturing facility Nutraceutical Division, a manufacturing facility for the Veterinary Food Division; purchase of machinery for Homecare and Cosmetic Division, and general corporate purposes.
About Influx Healthtech
Incorporated in 2020, Mumbai-based Influx Healthtech is a healthcare-focused company specialising in contract
manufacturing. It operates a manufacturing facility located in Thane, Maharashtra. The company produces Dietary and Nutritional Supplements, Cosmetics, Ayurvedic/Herbal Products, Veterinary Feed Supplements, care products, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and finished dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, and injectables.
