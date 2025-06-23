₹80-crore order from Ather Energy lifts Interarch Building share price 4%

Interarch Building shares jumped in trade today after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹80 crore from Ather Energy.

In an exchange filing, Interarch Building said, “We wish to inform you that the Company has secured an order from M/s Ather Energy Ltd. The formal purchase order is currently awaited.”

Under the terms of the order, Interarch Building will be responsible for design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of pre-engineered steel building systems.

According to the company, it has received a 10 per cent advance payment along with the order. The project is scheduled to be completed within nine months.