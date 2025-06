₹80-crore order from Ather Energy lifts Interarch Building share price 4%

At 10:45 AM, Interarch Building shares continued to trade near day’s high levels, up 3.78 per cent at ₹2,139 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.85 per cent lower at 81,709.33 levels.

Interarch Building shares jumped in trade today after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹80 crore from Ather Energy.

In an exchange filing, Interarch Building said, “We wish to inform you that the Company has secured an order from M/s Ather Energy Ltd. The formal purchase order is currently awaited.”

Under the terms of the order, Interarch Building will be responsible for design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of pre-engineered steel building systems.

According to the company, it has received a 10 per cent advance payment along with the order. The project is scheduled to be completed within nine months.