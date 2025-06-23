This retail-focussed stock can potentially rally up to 31%; say tech charts

Avenue Supermarts (DMart)Current Price: ₹4,300 Upside Potential: 31% Support: ₹4,153; ₹4,117; ₹4,044; ₹3,930 Resistance: ₹4,540; ₹4,725; ₹5,100 Technical charts indicate that going ahead, DMart is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹3,930 levels. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around its 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA), which stands at ₹4,153 and the 20-DMA at ₹4,117. That apart, the 200-DMA at ₹4,044 is likely to act as a significant support. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | PolicyBazaar, DLF, Airtel: Trading strategies for Chris Wood-owned stocks On the upside, the long-term chart shows that DMart share price can potentially soar to ₹5,630 levels - this implies a potential upside target of 31 per cent from present levels. As per the technical charts, DMart could face interim resistance around ₹4,540, ₹4,725 and ₹5,100 levels on its way up. ALSO READ | PolicyBazaar, DLF, Airtel: Trading strategies for Chris Wood-owned stocks
