This retail-focussed stock can potentially rally up to 31%; say tech charts

DMart stock witnessed a breakout on the daily chart in recent days, overall bias to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹3,930 levels, suggests technical chart.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have been in focus in recent days, with the stock rising 6 per cent as against a mere 0.1 per cent gain in the NSE benchmark index, the Nifty 50, in the last four trading days.  Markets have attributed the recent gains at the counter to the company's opening of its new store in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Avenue Supermarts in an exchange filing said the total number of DMart stores now stands at 421.  Back on the bourses, on Monday, DMart stock traded on a flat note even as the benchmark indices - the Sensex and the Nifty slipped around 1 per cent each amid the Israel-Iran war. However, the stock still trades considerably (27.5 per cent) below its 52-week high of ₹5,485; while up nearly 29 per cent when compared with its 52-week low of ₹3,337.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE  Technically, DMart stock witnessed a breakout on the daily chart on Friday, following a close above its super trend line resistance for the first-time since April 30, 2025.  Here's a detailed technical analysis of DMart stock. 

Current Price: ₹4,300  Upside Potential: 31%  Support: ₹4,153; ₹4,117; ₹4,044; ₹3,930  Resistance: ₹4,540; ₹4,725; ₹5,100  Technical charts indicate that going ahead, DMart is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹3,930 levels. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around its 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA), which stands at ₹4,153 and the 20-DMA at ₹4,117. That apart, the 200-DMA at ₹4,044 is likely to act as a significant support. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART    ALSO READ | PolicyBazaar, DLF, Airtel: Trading strategies for Chris Wood-owned stocks  On the upside, the long-term chart shows that DMart share price can potentially soar to ₹5,630 levels - this implies a potential upside target of 31 per cent from present levels.  As per the technical charts, DMart could face interim resistance around ₹4,540, ₹4,725 and ₹5,100 levels on its way up.  ALSO READ | PolicyBazaar, DLF, Airtel: Trading strategies for Chris Wood-owned stocks

Topics :DMartAvenue Supermarts D-MartRadhakishan Damanistock market betsStock PicksStocks to buyStock Recommendationsstocks technical analysistechnical chartsTrading strategiesThe Smart Investortechnical calls

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

