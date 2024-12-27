Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Concord Enviro share list at 19% premium on BSE; misses IPO GMP trend

Concord Enviro share list at 19% premium on BSE; misses IPO GMP trend

Concord Enviro IPO listing underperformed the grey market expectations. Ahead of the listing, Concord Enviro IPO shares were trading at Rs 839 apiece, reflecting a GMP of Rs 138, or 19.7%

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 10:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Concord Enviro IPO listing: Concord Enviro share price made a decent debut on the Indian stock exchanges on Friday, December 27, 2024, with a listing at Rs 832 apiece, reflecting a premium of Rs 131, or 18.68 per cent on BSE, against the issue price of Rs 701.
 
On NSE, the scrip listed at Rs 826, reflecting a premium of 17.83 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 701
 
Concord Enviro IPO listing underperformed the grey market expectations. Ahead of the listing, Concord Enviro IPO shares were trading at Rs 839 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 138, or 19.7 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking grey market activities. 
Concord Enviro Systems Limited IPO (Concord Enviro IPO) opened on December 19, 2024. The Concord Enviro IPO is a book-built issue, with a total size of Rs 500.33 crore. Concord Enviro IPO is structured as a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). The fresh issue consists of 0.25 crore shares, which will raise Rs 175 crore, while the OFS involves 0.46 crore shares, amounting to Rs 325.33 crore. The issue closed on December 23, 2024. Concord Enviro had raised Rs 150.10 crore from anchor investors, signaling positive market interest ahead of the public offering. 
 
The book-running lead managers (BRLM) for the Concord Enviro IPO were Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Equirus Capital. The registrar for the issue was Link Intime India.
 
Concord Enviro will utilise the funds raised from the IPO for several key initiatives. A major portion will be invested in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Concord Enviro FZE (CEF), to support the capital expenditure requirements of a greenfield project. 

Also Read

Sanathan Textiles shares list at 31% premium on NSE; follow GMP trend

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 pts higher at 79,000; Nifty at 23,900; Auto index jumps 2%

DAM Capital Advisors shares list at 39% premium; miss IPO GMP trend

Mamata Machinery IPO listing brings hefty gain; shares list at 147% premium

Transrail Lighting IPO listing: Shares list at 36% premium on BSE, NSE

 
Additionally, funds will be directed towards another subsidiary, Rochem Separation Systems (India) Private Limited (RSSPL), for expanding its manufacturing facilities and supporting activities as part of the ‘Vasai Project.’ The company also plans to use the funds for the acquisition of new plant and machinery to meet its capital expenditure requirements.
 
Further, a portion of the proceeds will be used to prepay or repay outstanding borrowings by Concord Enviro FZE, improving its financial position. The funds will also help finance the working capital requirements of Concord Enviro FZE to support day-to-day operations.
 
The company intends to invest in its joint venture, Reserve Enviro Private Limited, to boost its pay-per-use/pay-as-you-treat business model, which will enable growth in this segment. The funds will also be allocated towards technology upgrades and other growth initiatives aimed at expanding into new markets, ensuring continued innovation and market penetration. Finally, a portion of the funds will be used for general corporate purposes to support the company’s overall operations and long-term objectives.
 
About Concord Enviro 
 
Founded in July 1999, Concord Enviro Systems is a global provider of water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions, including advanced zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) technology. The company specialises in delivering comprehensive, in-house solutions that span the entire value chain, from design and manufacturing to installation, operation and maintenance (O&M), and digitalisation using Internet of Things (IoT). 
 
With two manufacturing facilities located in Vasai, India, and Sharjah, UAE, and an in-house research and development (R&D) team of 21 employees as of March 31, 2024. The company exports its services to North America, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, boasting a diverse customer base of 377 clients, including both domestic and international industries.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VA Tech Wabag climbs 7% after bagging order worth Rs 700 cr: details

Jubilant FoodWorks rises 2%, hits 52-wk high on inking pact with Coca-Cola

Star Cement shares zoom 8% as Ultratech to buy 8.6% stake for Rs 851 crore

Dixon Technologies up 2% as unit inks MoU with Cellecor Gadgets; details

Taiwan outpaces Asia-Pacific markets with over 30% jump in 2024; what next?

Topics :IPO GMPIPO listing timeIPOsIPOs valuationsinitial public offerings IPOsinitial public offering (IPO)initial public offeringsinitial public offering IPOMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIPO activityIPO marketIPO investorsIPO demand

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story