Power utilities: Valuations down due to a likely dim show in H1 of FY26

The power sector had a modest FY25 and may see a muted H1FY26. There was 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in power demand in FY25, over a high base (7.8 per cent YoY growth in FY24). Unseasonal rains in May 2025 will impact demand in H1FY26.

There was a capacity addition of 33 GW of installations in FY25, led by the renewable energy (RE) sector (29 GW). However, EPS growth missed estimates due to slow execution in commissioning of new capacities and lower merchant tariffs. About 34 GW of under-construction coal thermal capacity is to be commissioned in the next six to seven years, and the pace of RE capacity addition will also accelerate. Capacity additions could be 40 GW-plus in FY26 and FY27, led by RE.

FY26 has started soft with flat power demand in April and May on a YoY basis, due to rains. But given the strong linkage with GDP, medium-term demand growth may be expected at 5.5 per cent or better. Slow capacity addition with guidances missed, coupled with weak merchant tariffs (down 16 per cent YoY), weighed down earnings in FY25. Some of the capacities will kick in during FY26. ALSO READ: Vijay Kedia portfolio stock soars 11%, hits new high; up 63% from March low NTPC Green’s acquisition of Ayana (2.1 GW) and JSW Energy’s KSK Mahanadi buy (1.8 GW) helped meet capacity addition targets. Favourable regulatory orders supported Tata Power and NTPC. Transmission is being cited as a concern, with commissioning of transmission capacity behind schedule.

Among PSUs, NTPC added 4 GW capacity (2 GW through acquisition), against 6 GW of guidance. Consolidated PAT of Rs 24,000 crore rose 17 per cent YoY, aided by Rs 3,700 crore (up 270 per cent YoY) of regulatory income. Adjusted PAT (standalone) of Rs 18,000 crore rose 10 per cent YoY on the back of an increase in regulated equity to Rs 90,900 crore (up 4 per cent YoY). NHPC was unable to commission Parbati III (800 MW) or any units of Subansiri (Lower) in FY25 against a guidance of 1.5 GW capacity addition. NHPC commissioned Parbati III in April 2025, which will boost earnings growth for FY26. For FY25, NHPC’s PAT was Rs 3,000 crore (down 17 per cent YoY).

Among private players, JSW Energy reported EBITDA of Rs 5,220 crore (down 3 per cent YoY), which was impacted by lower short-term tariffs, while PAT of Rs 1,950 crore (up 13 per cent YoY) was helped by higher other income (treasury gains and late payment surcharge). JSW Energy added a capacity of 3.6 GW in FY25, including acquisition of KSK Mahanadi (1.8 GW). Tata Power’s consolidated PAT of Rs 4,090 crore (up 20 per cent YoY) in FY25 saw better contribution from Odisha discoms, the module and cell business running at full capacity, favourable tariff order in Delhi distribution (worth Rs 300 crore) and regulatory benefits at Mundra (another Rs 300 crore).

CESC reported consolidated FY25 PAT of Rs 1,370 crore (flat YoY), as growth in standalone was offset by losses in the Malegaon distribution entity. ACME Solar saw strong earnings growth in Q4FY25 owing to capacity additions, but overall FY25 earnings growth was impacted by sale of assets in FY24. Power Grid Corporation reported PAT of Rs 15,500 crore (down 0.3 per cent YoY) due to a miss on capitalisation (Rs 9,000 crore against Rs 18,000 crore guidance). Preparedness for the summer is good, with strong coal production and high inventory. In April 2025, the RE sector added capacity of 3.3 GW (69 per cent solar, wind 31 per cent). The Power Ministry has also invoked Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, to keep gas plants operational. The real-time market (RTM) price averaged Rs 3.6 per unit in the first 25 days of May 2025, reflecting a 24 per cent drop YoY.