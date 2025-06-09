Aten Papers and Foam IPO opens on June 13; check key details here

Aten Papers and Foam IPO: Aten Papers and Foam, a paper products supply chain intermediary, is set to launch its Aten Papers and Foam, a paper products supply chain intermediary, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 13, 2025. The SME offering comprises a fresh issuance of 3.3 million equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The company has not announced the price bands yet.

Aten Papers and Foam IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Shares of Aten Papers and Foam will be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Aten Papers and Foam IPO registrar, lead manager Check Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment status Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue. Swastika Investmart is the sole book-running lead manager. Aten Papers and Foam IPO objective According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net issue proceeds for capital expenditure, meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. About Aten Papers and Foam ALSO READ: Sacheerome IPO sees strong start, fully subscribed in 1 hour; GMP hits 30% Incorporated in 2019, Aten Papers and Foam operates as an important intermediary in the Paper Product Supply Chain. It procures paper from different paper mills and resells them to clients in the packaging products industry. It also purchases wastepaper from the stockiest and sells them to paper mills which is crucial raw material for such mills. Aten Papers's product portfolio includes a wide range of grades, thicknesses, widths, and standards for Kraft papers, Duplex boards and others according to customer specifications.