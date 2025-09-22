Premiumisation gains ahead for United Breweries though Q2 to remain soft

United Breweries is down 12 per cent. The weak sentiment for the stock is on account of demand woes due to higher rainfall in the September quarter as well as an elevated base. Brokerages, however, are positive on the outlook given the focus on the premium segment, expansion, easing supply chain issues, and scope for margin expansion. From its highs at the end of July, the stock of alcoholic beverage makeris down 12 per cent. The weak sentiment for the stock is on account of demand woes due to higher rainfall in the September quarter as well as an elevated base. Brokerages, however, are positive on the outlook given the focus on the premium segment, expansion, easing supply chain issues, and scope for margin expansion.

The company has expanded brewery capacity by a third in Andhra Pradesh which, coupled with improving growth prospects in Maharashtra, is expected to offset the excise-related headwind (three tax hikes in three years) in Karnataka earlier this year. Commenting on the expansion in Andhra Pradesh, Nuvama Research points out that localised production is expected to prevent stockouts, thereby enabling the company to cater to rising consumer demand and potentially improve margins by avoiding interstate taxes.

What should boost revenue is a favourable policy in Uttar Pradesh leading to higher availability of beer, as the number of beer stores is expected to rise by two-thirds to 10,000. In addition to the Telangana market witnessing a lower-than-expected price hike of 15 per cent, the company is adding an additional can production line in the state to make the premium Kingfisher and Heineken variants. Cans account for a fifth of the company’s overall sales, while in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh they make up as much as 75–80 per cent of sales. Supply constraints had led to a 1–2 per cent drag on volume growth over the past six months, and this should be addressed by the additional production.

Margin pressures on account of a higher proportion of sales in Karnataka, brand investments, and interstate sales persist. In the June quarter, even as sales were up 16 per cent Y-o-Y led by volume growth of 11 per cent with premium segment volumes rising 46 per cent, margins contracted 70 basis points to 10.9 per cent due to headwinds from interstate taxes and soft performance in Karnataka. However, efforts by the company at localisation and its target to improve bottle return rates to 73 per cent from the current 70 should help improve profitability gradually. JM Financial Research points out that UBL’s cost structure is leaner than Carlsberg India’s; however, the latter’s operating profit margin at 13–14 per cent is higher due to a better mix. The brokerage believes there is headroom for expansion of 350 basis points over FY25–28.