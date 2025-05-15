Prism Johnson share price zooms 10% on Q4 numbers; check details here

Prism Johnson share price today, thursday, May 15, 2025: Prism Johnson shares were in high demand on the bourses on Thursday, May 15, 2025. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Prism Johnson shares climbed 10.40 per cent to ₹147.20 per share, during the intraday deal on Thursday.

The northward movement in the company’s stock price came following the company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25).

Prism Johnson Q4FY25 results

Prism Johnson, in an exchange filing, has announced that its consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹121.01 crore in Q4FY25 against a loss of ₹30.50 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q4FY24).

On a consolidated basis, Prism Johnson's revenue from operations stood at ₹2,073.39 crore, up 2.1 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) from ₹2,030.79 crore. The company’s total expenses declined 1.4 per cent Y-O-Y to ₹2,103.15 crore from ₹2,132.24 crore reported in Q4FY24.

About Prism Johnson

Prism Johnson is one of India’s leading integrated building materials companies, offering a wide range of products from cement and ready-mixed concrete to tiles and bathroom products. The company’s products include a wide range of offerings including cement, ready-mixed concrete, tiles, and bath fittings. The company operates through three key divisions — Prism Cement, H & R Johnson (India), and Prism RMC. Prism Johnson has 10 subsidiaries and 9 joint ventures. As of May 15, the company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹7,187.93 crore on the NSE.

Prism Johnson share price history

Also Read

Shares of Prism Johnson have posted a negative return in the last one year. The company’s stock price has declined 21 per cent in the last six months, and nearly 6 per cent in the last one year. have posted a negative return in the last one year. The company’s stock price has declined 21 per cent in the last six months, and nearly 6 per cent in the last one year.

For year-to-date, Prism Johnson shares have posted a decline of 16 per cent. In contrast, benchmark Nifty50 has advanced 5 per cent during the same period. Prism Johnson shares have a 52-week range of ₹ 246-105.30 apiece on the NSE.

At 2:28 PM on Thursday, Prism Johnson shares were quoted trading at around ₹142.80 per share, up 7.10 per cent from its previous close of ₹133.33 on the NSE.