Fertiliser stocks zoom up to 8% on Thursday; here's what fueling the rally

Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE Among others, The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT), Bohra Industries, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Coromandel International, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Paradeep Phosphates and Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose up to 3.5 per cent each. In comparison, the benchmark Nity50 index was trading at 24,676.25 levels, down 9.35 points or 0.04 per cent.

Here's why the fertiliser stocks are rallying today:

Kranthi Bathini, director - equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, said that the fertiliser stocks are coming out of a consolidation phase amid expectations of a strong monsoon ahead and cooling inflation.

"Provided the timing and if the monsoons are normal, FY26 could see a resurgence in demand for domestic fertiliser companies," Bathini said.

Also Read

In April, India's consumer price index-based inflation slipped to 3.16 per cent, its lowest in nearly six years. Retail inflation stood at 3.34 per cent in March.

Echoing similar views, Ravi Singh, senior vice president for retail research at Religare Broking, says the fertiliser stocks are witnessing aggressive lower-level buying after a consolidation phase. Additionally, the stocks were rangebound due to the tensions around the India-Pakistan conflict.

Singh recommends 'The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore' and 'Deepak Fertilisers' as potential buys amid expectations of high demand in the coming monsoon.