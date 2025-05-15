Home / Markets / News / Kalpataru Projects shares jump 5% on order wins worth ₹2,372 crore

Kalpataru Projects shares jump 5% on order wins worth ₹2,372 crore

Kalpataru Projects stock rose as much as 4.96 per cent during the day to ₹1,069 per share

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Kalpataru,
Image Credit: X/@kpilofficial
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Kalpataru Projects International rose nearly 5 per cent on Thursday after the company, along with its international subsidiaries, bagged two orders worth ₹2,372 crore. 
 
Kalpataru Projects stock rose as much as 4.96 per cent during the day to ₹1,069 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 3.3 per cent higher at ₹1,053 apiece, compared to a 0.09 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 12:06 PM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to a fourth day while they have fallen 19 per cent this year, compared to a 3.6 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. Kalpataru Projects has a total market capitalisation of ₹17,982.3 crore.
 
Catch Stock Market LIVE Updates Today
 

Kalpataru Projects order wins

 
The engineering and construction company, along with its international subsidiaries landed new orders worth ₹2,372 crore. The firm bagged orders in the power transmission and distribution business in India and overseas markets, and the domestic buildings and factories business, according to an exchange filing. 
 
“We have started FY2026 maintaining positive momentum, with noteworthy order wins in our T&D and B&F business. The orders wins in the T&D business helps us to improve our market position in the fast-growing EPC markets of India, Nordics and the Middle East," Manish Mohnot, managing director and chief executive officer, said in the statement. "We remain highly optimistic on the growth prospects of the power transmission and civil business on the back of robust business visibility and established execution capabilities.” 

Also Read

Gensol Engineering hit 5% upper circuit for third day in row; Details here

This diesel engine maker's shares advanced 10% on posting Q4 results

Private defence company stock soars 12% today; zooms 76% from March low

Here's why Marksans Pharma share price increased over 2% in trade on May 15

Tilaknagar Industries shares soar 14% as Q4 profit more than doubles

About Kalpataru Projects

 
Kalpataru Projects is a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company, specialising in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (including Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways, and Airports. 
 
With ongoing projects in over 30 countries and a presence in 75 countries worldwide, KPIL has established a strong global footprint.  
ALSO READ: This diesel engine maker's shares advanced 10% on posting Q4 results 
In the third quarter earnings, Kalpataru Projects posted a marginal 0.58 per cent rise in consolidated net profit due to a higher increase in revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The construction company’s net profit was recorded at ₹141.96 crore for Q3FY25.
 
Revenue from operations rose 17.1 per cent to ₹5,732.48 crore for Q3FY25, compared with ₹4,895.82 crore in the corresponding period last year. Expenses increased at a slower pace, rising 3.4 per cent to ₹5,540.74 crore for Q3FY25, compared with ₹4,717.38 crore in the previous year.  
    ALSO READ: Crypto markets rangebound as Bitcoin retreats below $104k; US PPI data eyed
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty waver; M&M, RIL, Tata Steel cap losses; SMIDs gain

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO Day 2 update: Fully subscribed, GMP at 12%

Crypto markets rangebound as Bitcoin retreats below $104k; US PPI data eyed

Coforge, Vesuvius stocks to turn ex-split in June; how to trade? Read here

IndusInd Bank slides 3% on reports of fresh accounting irregularity probe

Topics :Buzzing stocksKalpataru Power TransmissionMarketsMARKETS TODAYNifty50S&P BSE Sensexinfra stocksMarkets Sensex Niftystock market investing

First Published: May 15 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story