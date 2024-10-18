Private equity, venture capital bets fall 40% to $8.8 bn in Q2: Report

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The decline in overall investments happened despite the number of deals being 26 per cent higher during the same period at 283 transactions

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.
PE and VC funds raised $ 1.7 billion in new funds for future investments during the quarter. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 10:33 PM IST
Private equity and venture capital funds' investments declined by 40 per cent to $ 8.8 billion in the September quarter, a report said on Friday.

The decline in overall investments happened despite the number of deals being 26 per cent higher during the same period at 283 transactions, the report by industry lobby grouping IVCA and consultancy firm EY said.

"Geopolitical tensions have created uncertainty, dampening investment sentiment as investors become more cautious, leading to slowing deal-making. This sluggishness may persist if global uncertainties continue," the consultancy firm's partner Vivek Soni said.

However, the firm's outlook remains "cautiously optimistic" as India's fiscal health remains strong, he added.

Large deals of over $ 100 million more than halved to 21 with a cumulative value of $ 5.5 billion, the report said, adding pure-play PE/VC deals, excluding real estate and infrastructure, were 30 per cent lower at $ 6.5 billion.

The largest deal during the quarter in the pure play PE/VC investments was the acquisition of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions by EQT from ChrysCapital for $ 860 million, the consultancy firm said.

The quarter recorded exits of $ 8.2 billion, which was 8 per cent lower than the value recorded in the year-ago period, while by volume, the same was 19 per cent lower at 71 transactions.

PE and VC funds raised $ 1.7 billion in new funds for future investments during the quarter, which was 37 per cent lower than the year-ago period, it said, specifying the largest fundraise was the $ 500 million raised by 360 ONE WAM for its secondary fund.


First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

