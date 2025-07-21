PropShare Titania SM Reit IPO opens today: here's all you need to know

Propshare Titania SM Reit IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of PropShare Titania, the second scheme of Property Share Investment Trust (PSIT), is set to open for subscription today, July 21, 2025. PSIT is a small and medium-scale real estate investment trust (SM Reit). PropShare Titania IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹473 crore and no offer for sale (OFS) component.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), up to 75 per cent of the issue has been reserved for institutional investors, and the remaining 25 per cent of the units for non-institutional investors.

Here are the key details of the Propshare Titania SM Reit IPO

PropShare Titania SM Reit IPO price band, lot size

Property Share has set the price band in the range of ₹10,00,000 to ₹10,60,000 per unit. The lot size for an application is one unit.

PropShare Titania SM Reit IPO key dates Check Monika Alcobev IPO Allotment Status The issue will remain open for bidding until Friday, July 25, 2025. The allotment of units is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, July 30. Propshare Titania IPO will be listed on the BSE tentatively on Monday, August 4, 2025. PropShare Titania SM Reit IPO trustee, lead manager PropShare Investment Manager is the investment manager for the PropShare Titania. Axis Trustee Services acts as the trustee. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company is the sole lead manager to handle the Propshare Titania IPO. PropShare Titania SM Reit IPO objective According to the RHP, Propshare Titania proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds for the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in the Titania SPV as per the share purchase agreement and providing a loan to the Titania SPV for the extinguishment and redemption of the debenture liability of the Titania SPV, by redeeming the OCDs.

Currently, GOF I (Master A) Pte owns an 81.25 per cent stake in Titania SPV, and Anamudi Real Estates LLP holds 18.75 per cent units. About PropShare Titania SM Reit IPO According to the RHP, Propshare Titania offers investors the opportunity to invest in various office premises across six floors of G Corp Tech Park, a Grade A+ commercial office building located in Thane, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). PropShare Titania has a leasable area of 4,37,973 square feet. The project is fully leased to a mix of Fortune 500 companies, multinational companies (MNCs) and blue-chip tenants, including Aditya Birla Capital and Convergys India Services.