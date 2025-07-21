Home / Markets / News / Sharda Crop, SMS Pharma among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Sharda Crop, SMS Pharma among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Stocks to buy today: Sharda Cropchem has seen a decisive surge, followed by some profit booking, while SMS Pharmaceuticals has experienced a gradual resurgence over the last couple of trading sessions

buy sell, share
Stocks to buy today
Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stock Recommendations:

NSE Scrip – Sharda Cropchem (SHARDACROP)

View -   Bullish
Last Close - ₹839.75
 
Sharda Cropchem has seen a decisive surge, followed by some profit booking after a ‘Rounding Bottom’ formation breakout, and is currently placed above all its significant EMAs and the 200-day SMA. The recent developments have been backed by a rise in trading volumes, attributed to positive momentum in the counter. Additionally, the counter has witnessed a higher low formation on the daily chart and has showcased positive crossover on the technical indicators, adding to the bullish
quotient.

Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' SHARDACROP on dips of ₹820 | Stop-loss: ₹760 | Target: ₹920

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

NSE Scrip – SMS Pharmaceuticals (SMSPHARMA)

View - Bullish
Last Close - ₹251.55
 
SMS Pharmaceuticals has experienced a gradual resurgence over the last couple of trading sessions, resulting in a strong weekly close. The counter is firmly positioned above all its short-term EMAs and 200 DSMA on the daily time frame structure after an extended period, suggesting inherent strength, and is expected to continue in the same manner in the near term. Additionally, the counter has witnessed a ‘Sloping Trendline’ breakout and is backed by a positive crossover on the MACD from its signal line, aligning to the ongoing momentum.

Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' SMSPHARMA around ₹250-245 | Stop-loss: ₹227 | Target: ₹275-285

  (Disclaimer: This article is by Osho Krishan, senior analyst, technical & derivatives, Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty dips; China holds rates; Eternal, RIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Q1 eyed

Premium

Rich or resilient? Market valuation debate heats up amid Q1FY26 results

Asian markets, yen steady after Japan poll; focus turns to tech, trade

Premium

Green light for HFT firm Jane Street to re-enter domestic markets

Premium

Nippon India Large Cap: The quiet runner big money bets on growth

Topics :Stock MarketMarket technicalsMarketstechnical callsStock PicksSharda CropchemSMS PharmaBuzzing stocks

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story