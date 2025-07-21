Stock to Watch today, July 21: Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Dr. Reddy's

Stocks to watch today, July 21: The Indian stock market is poised for a flat start, continuing the range-bound movement as the August 1 trade tariff deadline nears. At 7:26 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 9 points lower at 25,018, signalling a muted start. India Inc.'s earnings season for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26) failed to bring positive surprises for D-street, which eventually weighed down the overall market sentiment.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets signalled mixed trends. Japan's Nikkei was trading at 39,819.11 level, down by 82 points or 0.21 per cent. However, the Hang Seng continued its positive trajectory, quoting 24,927.91, up by 101 points or 0.41 per cent. South Korea's equity benchmark index, Kospi, followed suit, trading at 3,206 level, up by 0.59 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY However, global markets remained largely flat. The S&P 500 concluded the previous trading session at 6,296.79 level, down by 0.01 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled at 44,342.19, down by 142 points or 0.32 per cent. For the week ahead, investor sentiment will be guided by the latest updates on trade tariff developments. Market participants will also keep a close watch on the upcoming speech by the US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. Meanwhile, D-street analysts believe that robust earnings by India Inc. will be necessary to justify India's premium valuations.

Q1FY26 earnings today UltraTech Cement, Eternal, Havells India, Globe Civil Projects and IDBI Bank are some of the top companies set to announce their earnings for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. Besides, Oberoi Realty, UCO Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Mahindra Logistics and Dodla Dairy will also announce their Q1 results on June 21, 2025. Here is a list of stocks to watch today: Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate witnessed a robust : The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate witnessed a robust rise of 76.5 per cent in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹30,783 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹17,445 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue figure stood at ₹2,73,252 crore, marking a 6 per cent surge from ₹2,57,823 reported in Q1FY25. The retail segment's gross revenue increased 11 per cent to ₹84,171 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹75,615 crore recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The company saw strong growth momentum in almost all verticals except the exploration and production segment(E&P).

ICICI Bank: The : The bank's PAT stood at ₹12,768 crore , marking a 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in Q1FY26. ICICI Bank's NII increased by 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 21,635 crore during the quarter ending June 30, 2025, from ₹19,553 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, net interest margin stood at 4.34 per cent in Q1FY26 as against 4.36 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. HDFC Bank: The : The bank's consolidated net profit figure stood at ₹16,258 crore in Q1FY26 , a marginal decline of 1.3 per cent from ₹16,475 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. That apart, core net interest margin also witnessed a slight decline to 3.35 per cent from 3.46 per cent reported in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, average CASA deposits stood at ₹8,604 billion, up 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

JSW Steel: The company witnessed a minor surge in revenue from operations figure, which stood at ₹43,147 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹42,943 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, PAT surged to ₹2,209 crore during the quarter under review from ₹867 crore recorded in Q1FY25. The company reported capacity utilisation in India at 87 per cent for Q1FY26, impacted by planned maintenance shutdowns. Consolidated crude steel production stood at 7.26 million tonnes, registering a 14 per cent Y-o-Y growth. PCBL Chemical: The company informed the bourses in its latest exchange filing that the Central Tax and Central Excise, Cochin, has issued an order regarding the alleged incorrect claim of input service credit for the financial year 2011–12. As per the order, a proposed demand of ₹1,74,05,532 has been dropped. However, a demand of ₹1,55,15,539 has been confirmed, along with interest and penalty of ₹1,15,55,539. As per the company's evaluation of the order issued, there is no material impact on financial, operational or other activities of the company arising from the said order, the exchange filing read.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate developer has acquired a 20.19-acre land parcel in the Whitefield–Hoskote corridor of Bengaluru for ₹588.33 crore. According to the exchange filing, the acquisition was made via Ananthay Properties Pvt. Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises. Globe Civil Projects: The company informed the bourses in its latest exchange filing that it has secured an EPC order worth ₹172.99 crore from NBCC (India) Ltd. The project involves the development of infrastructure facilities and buildings for the Central University of Punjab. The project is scheduled to be completed within 21 months. Yes Bank: The bank's net profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, stood at ₹801 crore, up 59.4 per cent from ₹502 crore recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Net interest margin remained stable quarter-on-quarter at 2.5 per cent, rising 10 bps Y-o-Y. Non-interest income stood at ₹1,752 crore, marking a 46.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The CASA ratio improved by 200 bps Y-o-Y to 32.8 per cent, backed by a strong 10.8 per cent growth in CASA deposits.

Dr. Reddy's: The pharma company informed the bourses in its latest exchange filing that the USFDA conducted a GMP and Pre-Approval Inspection at its FTO 11 formulations facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, from July 10 to July 18, 2025. A Form 483 with seven observations was issued, which the Company plans to address within the stipulated timeline. Union Bank of India: The banking firm reported a 12 per cent rise in its net profit figure to ₹4,116 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, from ₹3,679 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, net interest margin (NIM) declined by 29 basis points (bps) to 2.76 per cent (on Y-o-Y basis) in Q1FY26. Meanwhile, net interest income also declined by 3.18 per cent to ₹9,113 crore during the quarter as against ₹9,412 crore recorded in Q1FY25.

Central Bank of India: The bank's net profit figure for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, was up by 32.84 per cent to ₹1,169 crore, from ₹880 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Net interest income during the same period stood at ₹3,383 crore. That apart, the banking firm's net interest margin for the quarter under review was recorded at 3.16 per cent. Waaree Energies: The company, in its latest exchange filing, stated that its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, has received an order for the supply of 500 MW solar modules from a renowned developer and owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in the US. The modules are scheduled to be supplied during the financial year 2026–27.