Prostarm Info Systems IPO ends today; subscription soars 19x, GMP at 23%

Prostarm Info Systems IPO Day 3 Subscription Status: The three-day subscription period to bid for the NSE data suggests that the ₹168 crore offering of Prostarm Info Systems received bids for 21,21,35,078 shares, against 1,12,00,000 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of 18.94 times as of 10:27 AM on Wednesday, May 28. The three-day subscription period to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Prostarm Info Systems is set to conclude today, May 29, 2025. The public offering, which opened for subscription on Tuesday, May 27, has received a favourable response from investors.NSE data suggests that the ₹168 crore offering of Prostarm Info Systems received bids for 21,21,35,078 shares, against 1,12,00,000 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of 18.94 times as of 10:27 AM on Wednesday, May 28.

Among the investor categories, Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 47.67 times. This was followed by retail investors, who bid for 116.31 times, and Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at 2 times.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO details

The public offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 16 million equity shares. Prostarm Info Systems IPO is available at a price band of ₹95–105 per share, with a lot size of 142 shares.

To bid for one lot or 142 shares of Prostarm Info Systems IPO, a retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,910, taking the upper end of the IPO price into consideration. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 1,846 shares, amounting to ₹1,93,830.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Prostarm Info Systems were commanding a strong premium in the grey market on the final day of its subscription period. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Prostarm Info Systems shares were seen trading at around ₹129 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹24 or 22.86 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO review

The company has received favourable reviews from brokerages for its public offering. Anand Rathi Research Team, and Bajaj Broking have recommended subscribing to the issue for a long-term perspective.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment date, listing aate

As the public offering closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of Prostarm Info Systems IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, May 30, 2025, with shares getting credited into demat accounts by Monday, June 2, 2025.

Prostarm Info Systems shares are slated to make their D-Street debut on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, by listing on the BSE and NSE.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO objective

Prostarm Info Systems, in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), has said that it will use the IPO proceeds to fund working capital requirements, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, and for achieving inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO registrar, lead managers

For the public offering, KFin Technologies serves as the registrar, while Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

About Prostarm Info Systems

Prostarm Info Systems specialises in energy storage and power conditioning equipment. They design, manufacture, and sell various power solution products, including UPS systems, inverters, and solar hybrid systems. The company serves diverse industries like healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy, with a wide geographical presence across 18 states and 1 union territory in India. As of March 2025, they employed 442 staff members and have 21 branch offices and 2 storage facilities. Their services include installation, rental options, and after-sales support, catering to clients like Airports Authority of India and NTPC.