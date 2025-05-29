Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock ₹21 trillion worth shares by September 2025

Shares worth nearly $20.91 billion from 60 recently listed companies will become eligible for trading over the next four months, until September 22, 2025, opening the door for potential sell-offs, according to a report released by Nuvama Institutional Equities. This is due to the scheduled expiry of anchor investor lock-in periods.

The counters of Ajax Engineering, Dr Agarwal's Health Care, Ather Energy, and Hexaware Technologies will be among the major companies in the main board space to see their lock-in periods expire.

The expiry of anchor lock-in periods is a closely watched event in equity markets and often signals a turning point in post-IPO share performance. Anchor investors, who are typically institutional players such as mutual funds, foreign investors, and insurance companies, are required to hold onto their allocated shares for a fixed period. This period is usually 30, 90, or 180 days following a company’s IPO. Once it ends, these investors are free to offload their holdings in the open market.

That said, the report suggests that the unlocking process begins on June 2. Ather Energy will have 21 million shares, or 6 per cent of its outstanding shares, unlocked under a one-month lock-in schedule. Borana Weaves will release 2 million shares on June 23 under a similar one-month window. Both companies will have additional shares released under three-month lock-ins on July 31 and August 21, respectively, matching the volume and percentage of the initial unlock.

Enviro Infra Engineers will also see 91 million shares, representing 52 per cent of its equity, unlocked on June 2. Other notable unlocks in June include Inventurus Knowledge Solutions on June 9 with 0.5 million shares (1 per cent), and Suraksha Diagnostic on June 10 with 22 million shares (42 per cent).

On June 17, Vishal Mega Mart is set to release 2.542 billion shares, equivalent to 56 per cent of total equity. Sai Life Sciences will unlock 100 million shares on the same day, representing 48 per cent. Additional shares from Sai Life Sciences—2 million or 0.9 per cent—will be released on June 30.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions will unlock a second batch of shares on June 18, totaling 105 million or 61 per cent. One Mobikwik Systems will unlock 38 million shares (49 per cent) on June 18 as well. Other June unlocks include Ventive Hospitality Limited with 12 million shares (5 per cent) on June 26, followed by another 28 million shares (12 per cent) on June 27.

Carraro India Limited will unlock 28 million shares (49 per cent) on June 26. Sanathan Textiles will release 2 million shares (2 per cent) the same day. Mamata Machinery will also unlock 12 million shares, which account for 50 per cent of its equity, on June 26.

Transrail Lighting will see 78 million shares (58 per cent) unlocked on June 27. Dam Capital Advisors will release 27 million shares (38 per cent) on the same day. Senores Pharmaceuticals will have 22 million shares (48 per cent) unlocked on June 30.

Moving into July, Unimech Aerospace & Manufacturing will unlock 34 million shares (67 per cent) on July 1. Indo Farm Equipment will release 25 million shares (52 per cent) on July 10, followed by another 1 million shares (3 per cent) on July 11. Standard Glass Lining Technologies will unlock 130 million shares, representing 65 per cent of its equity, on July 11.

Quadrant Future Tek is scheduled to unlock 22 million shares (54 per cent) on July 14. Laxmi Dental will unlock 21 million shares (37 per cent) on July 21. Stallion India Fluorochemicals will unlock 41 million shares (52 per cent) on July 28.

Dr Agarwal’s Health Care will release 75 million shares, accounting for 24 per cent of its total outstanding shares, on August 6. Denta Water & Infrastructure will unlock 14 million shares (52 per cent) on the same day.

Ajax Engineering will release 71 million shares (62 per cent) on August 16. Hexaware Technologies will unlock 351 million shares (58 per cent) on August 18. Quality Power Electrical will release 40 shares on August 21, which is a negligible portion of its total equity.

While not all shares freed from lock-in restrictions are expected to be sold immediately, the sheer scale of the unlock, both in volume and value, may catch the attention of investors. “The value pertains to the total lock-up opening shares, but it’s important to note that not all of these shares will come for sale, as a sizable portion of these shares is also held by the Promoter & Group,” said the report.