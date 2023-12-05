Home / Markets / News / PSBs extend rally; Union, Canara, PNB hit 52-week highs; SBI crosses Rs 600

PSBs extend rally; Union, Canara, PNB hit 52-week highs; SBI crosses Rs 600

The Nifty PSU Bank index hit a record high of 5,418.70 in intraday trade on Tuesday, surpassing its previous high of 5,396.85 touched on October 3, 2023

Premium
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were in focus on Tuesday with the Nifty PSU Bank index gaining over 1 per cent in the intraday trade, extending  th winning streak from Monday when it surged nearly 4 per cent on expectation of postive growth ahead.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Nifty PSU Bank index hit a record high of 5,418.70, up 1.6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The index surpassed its previous high of 5,396.85, touched on October 3, 2023. In the past three trading days, Nifty PSU Bank index has rallied 7.5 per cent.  In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 0.52 per cent at 20,795 at 09:51 AM. 

Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra gained in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent, while Bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI), UCO Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) advanced between 1 per cent and 1.9 per cent.

Of these, Canara Bank hit a record high, while PNB, and Union Bank of India hit their respective 52-week highs on the NSE. SBI, meanwhile, reclaimed the Rs 600-mark to Rs 606.20 after a gap of two months. The stock of country's largest state-owned bank had hit a record high of Rs 629.55 on December 15, 2022.

SBI has demonstrated its strength in previous quarters both on core operating performance and asset quality. Analysts believe the management's confident on growth (14-15 per cent), steady margins, and return ratios remaining ahead of 1 per cent in FY24-25E warrants a re-rating, which is long due and should see strong positive momentum. Plough-back of profits leading to improving RoE of ~16-17 per cent further adds to valuation, they believe.

 Asset quality remained resilient with GNPA/ NNPA at 2.76 per cent/ 0.71 per cent while restructured book stood at ~70 bps of advances at the end of Q2FY24. Healthy PCR stands at 76.4 per cent for advances and ~30 per cent coverage on restructured book provides comfort on continued benign credit cost expected at ~30-50 bps ahead.

Analysts at ICICI Securities, thus, expect the stock to gradually challenge life highs of Rs 629, and eventually head towards Rs 648 as it 123.6 per cent external retracement of Dec-Mar decline (Rs 629-501) coincided with price parity of Mar-Jul rally Rs 501-622 projected from October low of Rs 543.

Meanwhile, CRISIL Ratings, on November 29, upgraded its ratings on the Tier II Bonds (under Basel III), Lower Tier II Bonds (under Basel II), Upper Tier II Bonds (under Basel II), Perpetual Tier I Bonds (under Basel II) and Infrastructure Bonds of PNB to ‘CRISIL AAA/Stable’ from ‘CRISIL AA+/Positive’ and on Tier I Bonds (under Basel III) to ‘CRISIL AA+/Stable’ from ‘CRISIL AA/Positive’.

CRISIL Ratings believes PNB will maintain its strong market position in the financial services sector in India, and will continue to benefit from strong support from Government of India (GoI).

"The upgrade in the long-term ratings factors in consistent improvement in the bank’s underlying asset quality reflected by limited slippages, higher recoveries and consequently lower gross non-performing assets (GNPA). This was driven by conscious measures undertaken by the bank to refine its underwriting and recovery mechanisms; amidst multiple challenges faced by it in the past including large legacy accounts, branch integration post-merger of other banks into it and thereafter pandemic’s impact on the economy," CRISIL Ratings said in rating rationale.

That apart, reports suggest Bank of India is set to launch capital raising through qualified institutional placement (QIP) route with issue size of Rs 3,500-Rs 4,000 crore in the coming days. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.6 per cent as of Sep 2023. Issuance of equity capital will enhance tier I ratio and thereby enable continued pace of business growth ahead.

Also Read

Canara Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 3606 cr; NPA down 27%

Canara Bank Q1FY24 net up 74.81% to Rs 3,534.8 crore, NII up 27.7% YoY

Canara Bank initiates process to launch IPOs of two non-core arms: Report

Nifty PSU Bank index surges nearly 4%; Canara, BoB, BoI, PNB rally up to 7%

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

Bajaj Group tops Rs 10 trn m-cap; Key levels to watch out on major stocks

Sectors & stocks analysts are betting on post the state poll outcome

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 5: Honasa, M&M Fin, HCL Tech, Gulshan Polyols

Stock Market Live: Sensex soars 450 pts to fresh high, Nifty mounts 20,800

Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank: Avoid taking short positions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksPSU BanksMarketsNifty PSU Bankstock market tradingMarket trendsPSU Bank index

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story