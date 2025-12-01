PSU bank stocks rally: SBI, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank near record high

PSU banks share price today

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks continued at their upward movement, with Nifty PSU Bank index gaining 1 per cent in Monday’s intra-day trade. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 0.12 per cent at 26,234.15 at 11:11 AM.

State Bank of India (₹991.20), Bank of Baroda (₹297.75), Indian Bank (₹890), Canara Bank (₹153.68) and Punjab National Bank (₹126.26) were up in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day deals, data showed.

SBI share price had hit a record high of ₹999 on November 26, 2025, while Indian Bank stock price touched all-time high of ₹898.60 on November 18. On the other hand, Bank of Baroda stock had hit an all-time high of ₹298.45 on June 3, 2024; Canara Bank stock touched a record high of ₹164.19 on November 9, 2010, data reveals.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index has bounced back 55 per cent from its 52-week low level of 5,530.35 touched on March 3, 2025. The index had hit an all-time high of 8,665.70 on November 26, 2025. Why public sector banks outperforming market? In the second quarter (July to September) of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), the net profit of public sector banks (PSBs) recorded a year-on-year (YoY) growth rate of 4.7 per cent, as compared to a decline of 2.1 per cent YoY for Private Sector Banks (PVBs). The rise in PSB profits is mainly attributed to fee income and treasury gains, alongside credit growth in the retail and MSME segments, and normalised operating expenses, according to CareEdge Ratings.

PSBs’ profitability was buoyed by gains in fee income, and a few banks benefited from the income tax refunds. Additionally, PSBs’ relatively lower Credit-to-Deposit (CD) ratios (around 78 per cent compared to 90 per cent for PVBs) have provided them with greater lending headroom, and the overall improvement in asset quality has supported this growth, the rating agency said. Return on Assets (RoA, annualised) of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) reached 1.29 per cent in Q2FY26, declining by 11 bps YoY, attributed to margin pressures due to rate cuts. Meanwhile, RoA for SCBs rose sequentially by one bp, driven by PSBs, attributed to slightly increased margins in the current quarter, business growth and overall improvement in the asset quality.