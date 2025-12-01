Quick Heal signs cyber security deal with NFSU-RIC; share price jumps 4%

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Quick Heal share price today: Cybersecurity solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies Limited (Quick Heal) share price zoomed up to 4.11 per cent in intraday deals to ₹320.15 per share on Monday, December 1, 2025.

At 9:50 AM, Quick Heal shares were trading 2.24 per cent higher at ₹314.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 86,002.87 levels.

What led to the sharp uptick in Quick Heal share price today?

Quick Heal Technologies’ share price jumped following the company’s announcement of a contract with the NFSU Research and Innovation Council (NFSU-RIC) for the implementation of Integrated Cyber Security Solutions.

In an exchange filing, Quick Heal said, “We are pleased to inform you that Quick Heal Technologies Limited has entered into a contract with NFSU Research and Innovation Council (NFSU-RIC), for implementation of the Integrated Cyber Security Solutions.” The project aligns with Quick Heal’s core cybersecurity business and strategic goal of delivering advanced solutions to its clients. Under this engagement, the company will provide end-to-end cybersecurity services. The scope and scale of the contract represent a significant milestone in Quick Heal’s ongoing collaboration with government institutions. This major commercial engagement reinforces Quick Heal’s leadership in the cybersecurity space. The company expects such projects to become a recurring and integral part of its business portfolio.

ALSO READ | Lenskart shares jumps 5% post Q2 results; analyst sees stock 'fully priced' Quick Heal remains committed to advancing cybersecurity solutions and contributing to a robust digital ecosystem. Quick Heal Q2 results The company’s revenue surged to ₹83.5 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), as against ₹73.5 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) Quick Heal’s profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹7.9 crore in Q2FY26, as opposed to ₹4.2 crore in the same quarter last year At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), climbed to ₹9.2 crore in the September quarter of FY26, as against ₹3.1 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year. Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 11.1 per cent, as against 4.2 per cent a year ago.