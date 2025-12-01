Home / Markets / News / Quick Heal signs cyber security deal with NFSU-RIC; share price jumps 4%

Quick Heal signs cyber security deal with NFSU-RIC; share price jumps 4%

At 9:50 AM, Quick Heal shares were trading 2.24 per cent higher at ₹314.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 86,002.87 levels.

IPO REVIEW: Quick Heal Technologies
Quick Heal's profit after tax (PAT) rose to 7.9 crore in Q2FY26, as opposed to 4.2 crore in the same quarter last year
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Quick Heal share price today: Cybersecurity solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies Limited (Quick Heal) share price zoomed up to 4.11 per cent in intraday deals to ₹320.15 per share on Monday, December 1, 2025.
 
At 9:50 AM, Quick Heal shares were trading 2.24 per cent higher at ₹314.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 86,002.87 levels. 

What led to the sharp uptick in Quick Heal share price today?

 
Quick Heal Technologies’ share price jumped following the company’s announcement of a contract with the NFSU Research and Innovation Council (NFSU-RIC) for the implementation of Integrated Cyber Security Solutions.
 
In an exchange filing, Quick Heal said, “We are pleased to inform you that Quick Heal Technologies Limited has entered into a contract with NFSU Research and Innovation Council (NFSU-RIC), for implementation of the Integrated Cyber Security Solutions.”
 
The project aligns with Quick Heal’s core cybersecurity business and strategic goal of delivering advanced solutions to its clients. Under this engagement, the company will provide end-to-end cybersecurity services. The scope and scale of the contract represent a significant milestone in Quick Heal’s ongoing collaboration with government institutions.
 
This major commercial engagement reinforces Quick Heal’s leadership in the cybersecurity space. The company expects such projects to become a recurring and integral part of its business portfolio.
 
Quick Heal remains committed to advancing cybersecurity solutions and contributing to a robust digital ecosystem.  ALSO READ | Lenskart shares jumps 5% post Q2 results; analyst sees stock 'fully priced'

Quick Heal Q2 results

 
The company’s revenue surged to ₹83.5 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), as against ₹73.5 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).
 
Quick Heal’s profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹7.9 crore in Q2FY26, as opposed to ₹4.2 crore in the same quarter last year 
 
At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), climbed to ₹9.2 crore in the September quarter of FY26, as against ₹3.1 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year. Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 11.1 per cent, as against 4.2 per cent a year ago.
 
Quick Heal is an Indian multinational cybersecurity company, headquartered in Pune, providing security solutions for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises under the Seqrite brand.  Founded in 1993 as CAT Computer Services, it develops antivirus, endpoint security, and cloud-based solutions featuring anti-ransomware, real-time monitoring, and remote device management, with several patented threat-detection technologies.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

