PVR Inox, Crompton, IEX: 5 smallcap stks see Death Cross; can dip up to 13%

Equity markets in India have been dwindling under selling pressure for the last few trading sessions. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index - the Nifty 50 has dropped 2.6 per cent or 624 points in the last four trading sessions. In comparison, the Nifty Small-cap index had shed 2.9 per cent or 521 points in the same period.
Among the small-cap stocks, several of them have declined up to 10 per cent in the same comparable period with BEML, PVR Inox, Angel One, KEC International, CAMS and Blue Star as some of the key losers.
That apart, 5 stocks from the Nifty 250 small-cap segment on Wednesday have witnessed a 'Death Cross' pattern formation on the daily chart. Technically, the term 'Death Cross' is used when the shorter-term, the 50-day DMA (Daily Moving Average) slips below the long-term 200-day DMA. In general, a declining short-term moving average is a reflection of a falling share price in recent times.
A 'Death Cross' pattern is implied as a negative development for the stock, as now the short-term moving average is expected to act as a resistance going ahead.
Here are the 5 small-cap stocks with a 'Death Cross' pattern on technical charts. PVR Inox
Current Price: Rs 1,183
Downside Risk: 7.9%
Support: Rs 1,154
Resistance: Rs 1,255 PVR Inox share price
has slumped almost 29 per cent from its December high of Rs 1,620. At present, the stock is trading in a fairly oversold zone on the daily and weekly time-frame. Chart shows that the near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain bearish as long as the stock trades below Rs 1,255. ALSO READ: Angel One, Kalyan Jewel among 5 F&O stocks with short positions in 3 days
On the downside, the stock may attempt to seek support around the recent low of Rs 1,154 below which a dip towards Rs 1,090 seems likely. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
Current Price: Rs 370
Downside Risk: 9.5%
Support: Rs 364; Rs 348
Resistance: Rs 390; Rs 400
Even as the daily chart of Crompton Greaves
has witnessed the formation of a 'Death Cross' pattern, there stands a notable support for the stock as per the weekly chart. For the last couple of trading weeks, the 200-WMA (weekly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 364, is seen acting as a good support for the stock. Below which, the stock can dip to Rs 348 or even extend the fall towards Rs 335 - wherein stands the 100-WMA.
In case of a pullback, the stock is expected to counter resistance around Rs 390 and Rs 400 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)
Current Price: Rs 173
Downside Risk: 10.4%
Support: Rs 163.50
Resistance: Rs 189 IEX stock
is seen consolidating following the sharp 35 per cent fall it witnessed in the September - November period. The stock is likely to trade sideways in the range of Rs 163 - Rs 189; with a possibility of a downside dip to Rs 155. For now, any upside for the stock seems capped at Rs 206. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Blue Dart Express
Current Price: Rs 6,648
Downside Risk: 13.2%
Support: Rs 6,600; Rs 6,200; Rs 6,100
Resistance: Rs 7,000; Rs 7,200 Blue Dart Express stock
has been slowly and steadily drifting lower ever since the stock broke below its 50-DMA in mid-October. At present, the stock is seen attempting to seek support around its 50-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) - a key indicator the stock has held since October 2020. The 50-MMA stands at Rs 6,600. ALSO READ: HMPV scare: Vijaya, Dr Lal Path, healthcare stocks in focus; Time to buy?
Break and sustained trade below the same can trigger a fall towards Rs 5,770 levels; with intermediate support likely around Rs 6,200 and Rs 6,100 levels. On the upside, the stock is expected to face resistance around Rs 7,000 and Rs 7,020 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Sanofi India
Current Price: Rs 6,020
Downside Risk: 12%
Support: Rs 5,975; Rs 5,600
Resistance: Rs 6,155; Rs 6,280; Rs 6,350 Sanofi India share price
has plunged by nearly 24 per cent in the last four months. The stock at present is on the verge of giving a downside breakout on the daily scale. For the first time since May 2023, Sanofi India stock is now seen trading below its 50-WMA, which stands at Rs 6,155.
On the downside, the stock may seek support around its recent low of Rs 5,975, below which it can fall towards Rs 5,600; with a further dip to Rs 5,300 not ruled out. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain tepid as long as it trades below Rs 6,280 - Rs 6,350 resistance zone. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART