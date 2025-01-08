Mazda shares hit all time high after fixing record date for 1:5 stock split

Shares of Mazda were in demand on Wednesday, after, the company fixed record date for the purpose of sub-division of its shares. Mazda share price hit an all time high at 1,844 per share, rising 5.8 per cent in the intraday deals of Wednesday.

The company’s shareholders have approved the stock split of one equity share of the company having a face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of the company having face value of Rs 2 each.

And the record date for the stock-split has been fixed on Tuesday, January, 28, 2025, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. Record date is the date on which the company checks its records to identify the eligible shareholders for a stock split

What is a stock split? A stock split is a corporate action in which a company increases the number of its outstanding shares by dividing existing shares into multiple new ones. This action is typically undertaken to make the shares more affordable for investors and to enhance liquidity in the market. While the total value of an investor's holdings remains unchanged, the price per share is adjusted accordingly, making the stock more accessible to a broader range of investors.

On the equities front, the share price of Mazda has outperformed the market in the last six months, rising 25 per cent, while surging 35 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has lost 2.4 per cent in the last six months and has gained 9.3 per cent in the last one year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 720.50 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 24.42 times and at an earning per share of Rs 73.68.

At 11:23 AM, the stock price of the company was up 3.27 per cent at Rs 1,799 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.64 per cent to 77,694.91 level.

Mazda established in 1990, is a leading engineering company based in the Western Region of India. The company manufactures a diverse range of products catering to various industries. Its Engineering Division produces specialized equipment, including evaporators, vacuum products, and pollution control solutions. The Food Division focuses on food products such as fruit jams, food colorings, and fruit mix powders.

In the Power Plant Equipment sector, Mazda Limited manufactures essential components like steam surface condensers, ejector vacuum systems, gland steam condensers, and oil coolers. Additionally, the company offers a range of air pollution control products, including jet venturi fume scrubbers, high-energy fume scrubbers, and packed tower scrubbers.

Mazda Limited is renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation, backed by a state-of-the-art R&D center. The company prides itself on its customer-centric approach, consistently maintaining high standards across all its products and services.