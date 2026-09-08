PVR Inox open offer to start on September 10 (Thursday)

PVR Inox's open offer to buy back up to 2.07 million equity shares at ₹1,450 per share for an aggregate amount of up to ₹300 crore, through the tender route, will open on September 10, Thursday. The open offer closes on September 17, 2026.The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to participate in the open offer was September 4, 2026.In a tender route share buyback, eligible shareholders can offer their shares back to the company at the set price of ₹1,450 per share.In general, a share buyback is when a company uses its own cash to purchase shares from existing shareholders. Instead of distributing cash through dividends, the company reduces the number of shares available in the market.