Home / Markets / News / Q2 earnings, global trends, trading activity to drive market: Analysts

Q2 earnings, global trends, trading activity to drive market: Analysts

From the macroeconomic front, the industrial production data is scheduled to be announced on Friday after market hours

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The ongoing quarterly earnings report card of corporates, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors are key factors to drive the momentum in the equity markets this week, analysts said.

Moreover, markets would also focus on global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee-dollar trend.

"On the domestic front, the upcoming release of Q2 earnings report is expected to have a significant influence on market sentiment. If FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors) shift to net buying, it could further propel the market's upward movement," Swastika Investmart Ltd Head of Research Santosh Meena said.

While geopolitical concerns persist, they have had limited impact on the market's overall trajectory, Meena said, adding that the resilience of global markets will be crucial in determining the sustainability of this positive momentum.

From the macroeconomic front, the industrial production data is scheduled to be announced on Friday after market hours.

"Global and domestic macroeconomic events, FII, DII (Domestic Institutional Investors) investment pattern, crude oil inventories, movement of the rupee against the dollar, US bond yield, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the ongoing Q2 earning season will dictate the trend in the market this week," Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

Some major companies will be announcing their quarterly number in the coming days, such as HPCL, NHPC, IRCTC, Power Grid, Tata Power, Ashok Leyland, Coal India, Hindalco, LIC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Chemicals, Nanda said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 580.98 points, or 0.91 per cent, while the Nifty climbed 183.35 points, or 0.96 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 282.88 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 64,363.78 on Friday. The Nifty went up 97.35 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 19,230.60.

"The optimism is buoyed by firm global clues, steady macroeconomic data and strong domestic corporate earnings. Clues that Fed is unlikely to hike rates in the future and modest decline in oil prices are adding to the optimism," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said on Friday.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK preview: India seek answer to Rahul-Kishan riddle

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

IPL 2023 MI vs RCB preview: Rohit vs Virat in playoffs race at Wankhede

IPL 2023 CSK vs DC preview: Chennai face buoyant Capitals at Chepauk

IPL 2023 LSG vs MI preview: Mumbai face Lucknow with playoff spot in mind

ESAF SFB IPO subscribed 1.74 times; Upstox settles matter with Sebi

Bonds are looking attractive and set to beat cash, says Goldman Sachs

Investors on track to pour $1.3 trn into cash funds in 2023, says BofA

Pakistan stocks rise to highest in 6 yrs on election optimism, IMF visit

Tilaknagar Industries rallies 16%; hits all-time high on healthy Q2 results

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketEARNINGSForeign investors

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story