Indobell Insulation IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Indobell Insulation IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Indobell Insulation IPO (Initial public offering) shares is expected to be finalised today, January 9, 2025, following a decent response to its offering, which closed on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Integrated Registry Management, the registrar of the issue. Alternatively, investors who have applied for the offering can follow these direct links to check the Indobell Insulation IPO allotment status:

Check Indobell Insulation IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Indobell Insulation IPO allotment status on Integrated Registry Management: https://www.integratedregistry.in/RegistrarsToSTA.aspx?OD=1

Indobell Insulation IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Indobell Insulation Indobell Insulation is a manufacturer and contractor of insulation products, including nodulated and granulated wool made from mineral and ceramic fibre, as well as prefabrication thermal insulation jackets. These products are widely used to insulate homes, commercial buildings, and industrial plants. According to the company’s RHP, its core business caters to the power industry, offering a wide range of services such as insulation and lining, scaffolding, surface protection, refractory, passive fire protection, and borosilicate lining in chimneys. The company’s expertise in insulation services positions it as a key player in this sector.