Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Indobell Insulation IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Indobell Insulation IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

In the grey market, the unlisted shares of Indobell Insulation were quoted trading at Rs 65 apiece, reflecting a 41.3 per cent premium over the IPO price of Rs 46

initial public offerings
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indobell Insulation IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Indobell Insulation IPO (Initial public offering) shares is expected to be finalised today, January 9, 2025, following a decent response to its offering, which closed on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. 
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Integrated Registry Management, the registrar of the issue. Alternatively, investors who have applied for the offering can follow these direct links to check the Indobell Insulation IPO allotment status:
 
Check Indobell Insulation IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Indobell Insulation IPO allotment status on Integrated Registry Management: https://www.integratedregistry.in/RegistrarsToSTA.aspx?OD=1 
  Indobell Insulation IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
In the grey market, the unlisted shares of Indobell Insulation were quoted trading at Rs 65 apiece, reflecting a 41.3 per cent premium over the IPO price of Rs 46. This indicates positive sentiment ahead of its scheduled listing on the BSE SME platform on Monday, January 13, 2025. However, grey market trends are unregulated, and investors are advised not to rely solely on these movements. 
Indobell Insulation IPO objective

Also Read

Last Hours! Delta Autocorp IPO closes today; subscription at 128x, GMP 89%

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO Day 3; check subscription status, GMP, more

Parmeshwar Metal share lists at 38% premium, misses IPO GMP estimates

Quadrant Future Tek IPO closes today; Subscription rises 49x, GMP zooms 71%

Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

As per the company’s Red Herring Prospectus, the proceeds from the Rs 10.14 crore IPO will be utilised for funding capital expenditure towards the purchase of additional plant and machinery, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.
 
Indobell Insulation  Indobell Insulation is a manufacturer and contractor of insulation products, including nodulated and granulated wool made from mineral and ceramic fibre, as well as prefabrication thermal insulation jackets. These products are widely used to insulate homes, commercial buildings, and industrial plants. According to the company’s RHP, its core business caters to the power industry, offering a wide range of services such as insulation and lining, scaffolding, surface protection, refractory, passive fire protection, and borosilicate lining in chimneys. The company’s expertise in insulation services positions it as a key player in this sector.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS share price remains flat ahead of Q3 results; here's what to expect

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 500 pts at 77,650, Nifty below 23,550; smallcaps underperform

These 5 Nifty Next 50 stocks can rally up to 17%; suggest tech charts

TV Today Network shares soar 8% after co shuts Radio FM 104.8 biz

Anand Rathi Wealth up 7% as board to consider bonus issue on Jan 13, 2025

Topics :IPO GMPIPO listing timeIPO allotmentIPO REVIEWipo filingshare marketIPOsSME IPO

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story