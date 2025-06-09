Railtel shares gain 3% on bagging multiple orders; Check all details here

Railtel Corporation share price gained 2.7 per cent in trade on Monday, June 9, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹456.15 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company bagged multiple orders.

At 10:10 AM, Railtel shares were trading 1.28 per cent higher at ₹449.8 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 82,503.23. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹14,435.81 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹618 per share and 52-week low was at 265.3 per share.

In the past one year, Railtel shares have gained 16 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 7 per cent.

Railtel order wins The company, on Saturday, informed investors that it has received two orders. One order from State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc) worth around ₹243 crore. Under the contract, the company will supply, a student kit for the students of class 1 to class 12 at government schools in Bihar. "This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the work order from the State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc) for Supply amounting to ₹2,43,11,35,577 (Including Tax)," the filing read. Another filing informed that the company has received the work order from Department Of Education Samagra Shiksha amounting to ₹15 crore.